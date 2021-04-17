Webinar Asks: At What Point Should You Foreign Qualify?

Whether you are just starting your business or expanding, at what point should you foreign qualify? Similarly, what are the best states to incorporate. These are some very important questions in the entrepreneurial journey of a business person. And these are some of the questions the webinar, Best State to Incorporate will be answering.
Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com and Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trends, are going to be hosting the webinar and bringing their many decades of experience to answer issues related to location for entrepreneurs. So, what is Foreign Qualification? It is the act of registering your business with the secretary of state office of another state. This allows your company to legally pursue growth opportunities across state borders without incorporating a new business entity.
Some of the other learning objectives Akalp and Campbell will be discussing include: why Delaware, Nevada and others are ‘popular’ states with entrepreneurs, what state option most business owners should choose, discover questions to help identify when a business must foreign qualify, and others.
The webinar is going on July 28, 2021, 2 p.m. (EDT). Click the red button and register now for this free webinar to learn more about the value of incorporating in a particular state.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?
June 17, 2021, Online
Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.
WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate
July 28, 2021, Online
Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.
WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business
October 20, 2021, Online
Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.
Image: Depositphotos