Webinar Asks: At What Point Should You Foreign Qualify?

Whether you are just starting your business or expanding, at what point should you foreign qualify? Similarly, what are the best states to incorporate. These are some very important questions in the entrepreneurial journey of a business person. And these are some of the questions the webinar, Best State to Incorporate will be answering.

Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com and Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trends, are going to be hosting the webinar and bringing their many decades of experience to answer issues related to location for entrepreneurs. So, what is Foreign Qualification? It is the act of registering your business with the secretary of state office of another state. This allows your company to legally pursue growth opportunities across state borders without incorporating a new business entity.

Some of the other learning objectives Akalp and Campbell will be discussing include: why Delaware, Nevada and others are ‘popular’ states with entrepreneurs, what state option most business owners should choose, discover questions to help identify when a business must foreign qualify, and others.

The webinar is going on July 28, 2021, 2 p.m. (EDT). Click the red button and register now for this free webinar to learn more about the value of incorporating in a particular state.

Register Now

