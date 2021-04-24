Do you know which permits and licenses you need when you are about to start your business? After the initial excitement of starting your own business, the real work begins and this includes getting the right permits and licenses. The webinar, Steps to Start Your Business is going to help you navigate the logistics of launching a business by removing the seemingly daunting tasks to get you up and running.

Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com and Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trends will be on hand to lend their years of experience in this particular process of starting a business. Even though different states have different rules in place, there are certain steps in the process of starting a business that is universal across states and even countries.

This includes:

Which business permits and licenses may be needed

How to check the availability of a business name

The importance of selecting the correct business entity

Why a business bank account is necessary

Once you have this information, you can then go into the next phase of your entrepreneurial journey, including figuring out the right business structure for you and the best state to incorporate in. And by the way, those are two of the topics Akalp and Campbell will be addressing in other webinars.

