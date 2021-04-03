Starting a business requires taking the right steps during the initial phase of your entrepreneurial journey. If you get these steps right, you will have a solid foundation on which you can build a successful business. A webinar titled, Steps to Start Your Business, will teach you what these steps are to build that foundation.
The webinar is going to be hosted by two entrepreneurs with years of experience. Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com and Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trend, will do the honors by answering some key questions during the webinar. This includes checking the availability of a business name; the business permits and licenses you will need; the importance of selecting the correct business entity and why you need a business account.
With these and other questioned answered, you can navigate the logistics of launching a business without getting overwhelmed. What is more, you will have acquired enough knowledge to ask the right question to give your business that solid foundation.
If you want to attend this free webinar click on the red button and register now. It will be held on Oct 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. (EDT).
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?
June 17, 2021, Online
Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.
WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate
July 28, 2021, Online
Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.
More Contests
