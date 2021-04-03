Starting a business requires taking the right steps during the initial phase of your entrepreneurial journey. If you get these steps right, you will have a solid foundation on which you can build a successful business. A webinar titled, Steps to Start Your Business, will teach you what these steps are to build that foundation.

The webinar is going to be hosted by two entrepreneurs with years of experience. Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com and Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trend, will do the honors by answering some key questions during the webinar. This includes checking the availability of a business name; the business permits and licenses you will need; the importance of selecting the correct business entity and why you need a business account.

With these and other questioned answered, you can navigate the logistics of launching a business without getting overwhelmed. What is more, you will have acquired enough knowledge to ask the right question to give your business that solid foundation.

If you want to attend this free webinar click on the red button and register now. It will be held on Oct 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. (EDT).

