Small business owners have been ready to fully open their business post-COVID, but there are many issues affecting how they go about doing that. While some states are lifting their regulations early, others are still waiting. On the other hand, not all business owners can re-open because of the hit they took during the pandemic.

In this week’s roundup, Small Businesses in Florida, Georgia and New York Ready for Post-Covid Economy is an article that looks at a survey from Bluehost about the reopening plans of small businesses as well as their optimism for growth. When it comes to reopening, Florida is on top, with 34% of small business there saying they have a reopening plan in place. Georgia (29%) and New York (28%) take up the rest of the top three states. As for optimism, 71% of small businesses are optimistic about future growth. And Georgia (88%), North Carolina (80%) and New York (79%) lead the way in this category.

In other related small business news, the roundup includes how VizPay is addressing a major point point for merchants, the cost of sleep deprived employees to your small business, and passing the Pro Act by the Senate.

You will find these and other articles to help you stay abreast of what is affecting small business owners, as well as many other practical content for running your company more effectively.

Small Business News Roundup – April 16, 2021

VizPay, a payment processing company that develops systems for small businesses, has launched VizyPOS. The all-in-one payment processing app enables merchants to manage all sales aspects within their business.

Sleep deprivation among employees can cost a business, dearly. The extent to which workers starved of sufficient sleep has on businesses was explored in an infographic compiled by sleepare, suppliers of beds and mattresses. The infographic is based on data collected by Sleepare in relation to how sleep affects a workforce.

Back in March, the US House of Representatives passed what’s known as the PRO Act. While the legislation is gaining notoriety over its content on unions and employees’ right to organize, it also aims to completely change the job marketplace for freelancers and independent contractors. However, the PRO Act faces a major hurdle, or two, in the US Senate.

A new survey says that 60% of US workers are worried about their mental and psychological health. According to the survey by The Conference Board, there is a positive side to that. Nearly 80 percent of respondents felt that their supervisors cared. Yet only 62% felt that they felt comfortable talking about wellbeing challenges at work.

As more retailers sell online, hackers are capitalizing on the surge in online shopping with increasingly sophisticated methods of stealing data. A study by NuData, a Mastercard company, confirms how hackers are becoming progressively more sophisticated in their tactics as retail businesses shift online.

I know you’ve been there; sitting in the parking lot of your office, with that anxious pit in your stomach because you know how it’s gonna go in there. You either can’t eat, or you overeat to beat the stress. You can’t sleep or you can’t get out of bed. Whichever extreme plagues your daily work life, it feels like endless torture.

One of the eternal questions in entrepreneurship is why do so many startups still fail. Is it a bad idea, poor execution or are many just not cut out to be their own boss? On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Tom Eisenmann, a Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School discusses the real reasons in his new book, “Why Startups Fail”.