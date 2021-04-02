In the News: Businesses Adopting Tech Early Performed Better in Pandemic

The pandemic has put a glaring spotlight on the advantages of having a digital presence. This was especially true for small businesses. Those with advanced digital presence were losing less revenue and they were hiring more people. This data comes from one of this week’s roundup articles titled, Small Businesses Urge Government to Promote Access to Digital Tools.

The article goes on to say, small businesses that were aggressive in adopting digital tools before the pandemic started to outperform those that were hesitant to adopt digital technologies significantly. To that end, small businesses are urging governments to promote access to digital tools even more. This is a great suggestion considering businesses of all sizes will be carrying out more of their workflow digitally moving forward.

The roundup also looked at the March employment numbers, as small businesses added 174,000 as well as the dilemma of mask-wearing as mandates are eased across the country. These are just some of the content you will find addressing the issues affecting small businesses on Small Business Trends. Take a look at the rest of the round-up below and for more on the SBT site.

Small Business News Roundup – March 26, 2021

Here is what is in this week’s roundup.

US small business job growth is on the rise, a positive signal that markets and the economy is starting to pick up. The ADP Small Business Report March 2021 shows that private sector small business employment increased by 174,000 jobs from February to March 2021.

Working practices have undergone significant changes in the past 12 months. With the pandemic forcing businesses to adapt to remote working cultures, usage of communication platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams has significantly increased. Changes in the way we work has been accompanied with gains in productivity for many businesses.

The latest federal jobs report is more good news for businesses of all sizes as pandemic restrictions are eased state-by-state.

When your state lifts the masking mandate, how should you conduct business? According to a survey by Near Media, the majority of consumers support masking. The consumers also prefer businesses which strictly enforce it.

The dramatic influx of remote work in 2020 brought about tons of new collaboration tools. But sometimes, the simplest functions, like signing documents, are those that can seem most difficult for businesses to overcome. That’s exactly the function that Zoho Sign aims to help with. The tool actually launched years before the pandemic.

Invoicing software provides an easy way for small businesses to streamline billing operations. These tools allow business owners and freelancers to request payments and get paid faster. Some even offer advanced features like time tracking, project management, and the ability to send recurring invoices.

Technology is constantly changing the way small businesses work. From new smartphones to social media platforms, it’s important to keep up with the latest trends impacting consumers. Here’s a rundown from members of the online small business community. Adjust to Changes in Your Social Media Feeds Social media platforms are their own businesses.

WordPress is a popular blogging and Content Management System (CMS) that has become an invaluable asset to businesses of all sizes. This free platform offers a do-it-yourself opportunity to spruce up the look and feel of a website without knowing any coding or having to hire developers. This helps businesses create enticing landing pages for sale events, products, services, and more.