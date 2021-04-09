In the News: In-Store Shopping is Up Since the Beginning of the Year

The one thing the pandemic has done is decimate in-store shopping. This, in turn, was responsible for a huge uptick in online shopping and delivery. But starting in 2021 that trend was changing as more people ventured out and started shopping in stores. This according to an article titled, In-store Shopping Up 28.5% Since Start of 2021, in this week’s roundup.

According to the report by Zenreach, in-store shopping has been increasing by as much as 28.5% since the beginning of the year. And the shift back to in-store shopping is a good indicator of things turning around, albeit slowly. However, for retailers, this good news is seen as a triumph in a year riddled with one bad news after another. For small retailers, this means preparing for reopening as some businesses switched to only online sales or closed entirely.

This is one of the many articles that address the issues small businesses face on Small Business Trends. While the roundup highlights the top articles for the week, there are many others that are equally as informative on matters dealing with small business.

Take a look at this week’s roundup and get informed on everything from retail trends to where to get loans to buy a business, and ways to improve your customer experience.

Small Business News Roundup – April 9, 2021

Here are the rest of the headlines making news for small business owners this week:

Impromptu chats at the water cooler are a feature of office work that 43% of co-workers who have been working remotely during the last year miss the most. 36% miss a better workstation or office set-up, while 25% miss eating lunch out the most. 20% of remote workers miss Happy Hour with colleagues.

Small businesses with ten employees or less are seeing slower sales since pre-pandemic times. This was the finding of a report by Skynova, online invoicing specialists for small businesses. Skynova surveyed more than 1,000 professionals to find out how digital changes have impacted their business and employees during the health crisis.

Ramon Ray, founder of SmartHustle Media, has joined Oracle NetSuite as its first Entrepreneur in Residence. Throughout history, an Artist in Residence enjoyed the hospitality of a host, while sharing knowledge and experience. Ray said that his background makes him a great fit for Entrepreneur in Residence.

When seeking to buy an existing business, you may need to get a loan to cover all or part of the initial purchase. There are plenty of small business financing options to choose from, including SBA loans, bank loans, seller financing, and online options like Fundera and Lendio.

Companies can be built for other things in addition to making a profit. Executives at Zoho practice what they call “Zohonomics” where they design their growth strategy around humanity instead of just in monetary terms.

In addition to the position itself, company benefits are one of the most important elements that candidates carefully consider when gauging whether they want to join a company. Once an employee is on board, these perks can also play a role in whether or not an employee chooses to stay and whether they get the sense that the company values their contributions.