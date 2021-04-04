Soundproof Wall Panels for Your Home Office Studio

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Whether it is a loud neighbor, next door office, or you just want to create a quieter environment, soundproof wall panels can dampen the noise for you. With the right acoustic panels and sound absorption materials, you can deaden and dampen sounds in your environment.

If you have a small business with multiple offices one of the best ways you can individualize each room is by soundproofing them. And the good news is you can now find affordable and decorative soundproof wall panels that are easy to install.

While there are many options in the marketplace, the choices in this list provide the best panels across different materials, capabilities, and styles. Remember these are ready-made panels. If, however you want to get custom panels there are many companies that will provide the service.

Here are seven of the best soundproof wall panels you can get right now to create your quiet space.

Soundproof Wall Panels

JBER Blue and Charcoal Acoustic Panels

Top Pick: With the 24 pack of the JBER acoustic panels, you can cover 24 square feet of space. This wedge design works well for your office or home, recording studios, control rooms, and other spaces.

Each tile is 2″ X 12″ X 12″ and they come in blue and charcoal colors as well as red and charcoal, and solid black, red, blue, and charcoal. And the company says these panels are fireproof.

JBER 24 Pack Blue and Charcoal Acoustic Panels Studio Foam Wedges Fireproof Soundproof Padding

Buy on Amazon

UA-acoustics Sound Absorption-Diffuse Acoustic Panel

Runner Up: If you are looking for a soundproofing panel with a great design, the UA-acoustics oak wood laminated is for you. The panel is designed to reduce echo and reverb when you mount it on a wall or ceiling.

When it comes to the absorption it is in the medium frequencies and the scattering range is between 200Hz to 5000Hz with an overall NRC (Noise Reduction Coefficient) of 0.64.

At 19.7×19.7x 2.1inches or 500x500x55mm, the box of four will cover 10.78 square ft or 1 square m. An important fact to remember about these panels is they each weigh 2.2 lbs. or 1.05 kg.

(4 Pack) Sound Absorption-Diffuse Acoustic Panel Wood laminated: (Oak)

Buy on Amazon

Fstop Labs Mushroom Studio Wedge Tiles

Best Value: The nine block mushroom wedge tiles from Fstop Labs break up sound waves to deliver sound control on walls or ceilings. Made from non-toxic environmentally friendly polyurethane foam they have an average NRC rating of 0.92 across different frequencies. The company also says these acoustic panels effectively absorb unwanted flutter echoes.

At 2X12X12″ the 12 pack weighs in at 1.92 pounds. And when it comes to installation, you can use each panel to spot treat sound on walls by shaping and cutting them to size. Fstop Lab says altering them will not affect their performance.

12 Pack – Acoustic Foam Panels, 2″ X 12″ X 12″ Mushroom Studio Wedge Tiles, Sound Panels wedges Soundproof Sound Insulation Absorbing, 9 Block Mushroom Design



Buy on Amazon

BUBOS Decorative Acoustic Panels

These decorative acoustic panels from BUBOS eliminate sounds you don’t want while making those you want to hear clearer. And they are available in dozens of colors and patterns to fit different types of decors.

On frequencies of 5000Hz, 1000Hz, and 2000Hz the panels have an average absorption coefficient of 0.8, NRC: 0.9. This delivers professional sound control, noise reduction, sound processing, and noise reduction across different types of installations.

You can get these panels from 12×12” to 48×72” to cover walls of different sizes. They are made with 100% polyester fiber, so they are safe to install in any location: home or office. Each panel has passed the strict environmental protection test of Swiss SGS, no formaldehyde. The panels are flame retardant, odorless, and don’t alter the air quality.

BUBOS Decorative Acoustic Panels,12″x12″x0.4″ Soundproof Padding Beveled Edge Acoustic Absorption Panel for Echo Bass Insulation, Ideal for Home & Studio Acoustic Treatment,6 Pcs, Infinite Loop

Buy on Amazon

ATS Acoustic Panel

With a dimension of 24x48x2 inches, these textured fabric panels are big and effective at absorbing sound. The panels have an NRC rating between 0 and 1, which indicates their ability to absorb the sounds that strike them.

Handcrafted in the U.S., the panels have a furniture-quality design. This includes a solid wood internal frame that protects edges and corners from dents and damage. The cover fabric is textured 100% jute available in different colors, and they come in at a hefty 10.5 pounds.

ATS Acoustic Panel 24x48x2 Inches, Beveled Edge

Buy on Amazon

DEKIRU Acoustic Foam Panels

With a density of 215kg/m3, these soundproof wall panels are made from 100% polyester fiber and are flame retardant. They reduce and absorb unwanted echoes, waves, reverb, and flutter echoes as well as providing wall decoration.

Each panel is 12 X 12 X 0.4 inches, and the 12-pack box will cover 12 square feet of space. The DEKIRU acoustic foam panels are available in different colors so you can mix and match to create the perfect space for you.

DEKIRU New 12 Pack Acoustic Foam Panels, 12 X 12 X 0.4 Inches Soundproofing Insulation Absorption Panel High-Density Beveled Edge Sound Panels

Buy on Amazon

Soundproofing Acoustic Studio Foam

If you want a no-frills, affordable and effective way to soundproof a space SoundAssured has wedge-style acoustic foam panels in 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-inch-thick versions. This allows you to customize the installation with an NRC of 0.4 to 1.03 for frequencies ranging from 125Hz to 4000Hz.

Each panel comes in at 12″x12″x1″,2”,3”, or 4” and they are available in 13 different colors. Additionally, they have a fire rating of Class A – ASTM E 84.

Soundproofing Acoustic Studio Foam – Wedge Style Acoustic Foam Panels 12″x12″x2″ Tiles – 4 Pack – DIY

Buy on Amazon

Key Attributes of Soundproof Panels for Walls

A quality soundproof wall panel will absorb sound waves with the goal of reducing ambient noise. But they also limit reverberation and make it easier to clearly hear conversations. They basically lower the intensity of unwanted sound.

To achieve this goal, look for these features in your next soundproof wall panels.

Material: From foam to wood, there are many options when it comes to soundproofing panel materials. Everything from the thickness of the foam to the perforation of the wood will affect how well they work. Find out what your needs are before choosing the material and type of panel.

From foam to wood, there are many options when it comes to soundproofing panel materials. Everything from the thickness of the foam to the perforation of the wood will affect how well they work. Find out what your needs are before choosing the material and type of panel. Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC): This is the average rating of how much sound an acoustic product can absorb.

This is the average rating of how much sound an acoustic product can absorb. Surface area: Take a look at the surface area you want to cover and find out the amount and type of panels you will need.

Take a look at the surface area you want to cover and find out the amount and type of panels you will need. Type of sound: Just as important is the type of sound you are trying to block, absorb, or clarify with the panels. The material, design, and surface area will all play a roll to achieve the best results.

Just as important is the type of sound you are trying to block, absorb, or clarify with the panels. The material, design, and surface area will all play a roll to achieve the best results. The space: What kind of space are you trying to soundproof. A lecture hall, studio, conference room, and restaurant all have different requirements. Choose your soundproof wall panels based on the type of noise these environments generate.

What kind of space are you trying to soundproof. A lecture hall, studio, conference room, and restaurant all have different requirements. Choose your soundproof wall panels based on the type of noise these environments generate. Visuals: The days of the old, drab, gray foam wall panels are behind us. Granted they are still around, but today you have many options. You can get foam in different colors as well as art, wood, and fabric acoustic panels with many colors and designs.

How Does Soundproofing Improve Your Environment?

First it is important to know sound waves are multidirectional. This means they can spread across space and hit everything they find. The object the waves hit either absorbs, deflects or lets it travel through it. The goal of a soundproofing panel is to absorb the sound waves hitting them thus lowering their echo and intensity.

By lowering the noise in a space, you create a more peaceful environment. And it doesn’t only apply to a studio for recording music or sound.

An office with soundproofing provides a better working space for your employees by decreasing noise distractions. It also allows you to keep conference rooms and offices more private when discussing sensitive topics.

If you own a restaurant placing sound panels strategically around your establishment can make it much quieter for your customers. From workshops to auditoriums, you can take measures to make a space quieter.

Soundproofing Materials

Different soundproofing materials and configurations address specific sound dampening objectives. At the end of the day, anything you put on your wall will affect how the sound waves travel through it. But some materials and shapes do a better job of making this happen.

When you want to soundproof a space, you are going to achieve the goal by deflection, absorption, and decoupling. More sophisticated methods include thermal conversion and constrained layer dampening. And there are many materials with which you can do this.

Acoustic panels, fabrics, foams, membrane, mineral wool cavity insulation, wood, glass, ceiling system, and tiles. There are also soundproof paints, wallpaper, sprays, sealants, and doors/frames.

You have many options and the only limitation to getting your room quiet is your budget.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: