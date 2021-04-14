12 Must-Haves For Tracking Your Digital Marketing Campaign

The last few weeks of the year calls for all businesses to brainstorm new product or service ideas and polish their business vision. It is the time when they review their internal procedures and revise their external communication strategy.

Similarly, it is great to put together a digital marketing strategy for your company to achieve a specific goal, i.e., boost brand awareness, level-up lead acquisition, or enter a new market.

Whatever your goal is, consistently monitoring and tracking your campaign’s performance is equally important to ensure you are not investing your resources in the wrong direction.

Tracking a Digital Marketing Campaign

This article discusses 12 must-have metrics that you must track to ensure your digital marketing campaign is a success. Let us dive in:

1. Online sales

This is one of the easiest ways to check how well your digital marketing campaign is doing and is simple to implement if you are using a web analytics platform such as Google Analytics. All you need to do is paste a small snippet of code on your website, and you will instantly be able to see which of your digital campaigns are driving the highest sales.

2. Leads from web forms

Most websites have web forms in place that visitors can use to book appointments, enquire about services, schedule personalized demos, get free downloads and so on. Many of the visitors who fill up your form could later convert into customers if they are approached promptly and nurtured right.

Another good way to track digital campaign success, therefore, is to track on Google Analytics which campaigns bring in the most web form submissions.

3. Phone call leads

If you have an official business number that potential customers may call for inquiries or to place orders, you will need to track the leads and sales from these calls too. Set up dynamic number insertion (DNI) so that different visitors see different phone numbers depending on how they arrived at your website. Then, you can look at your phone logs to see which campaigns brought in the most calls.

4. Live chat

Live chat is a great way to engage website visitors who want immediate answers to their questions. Once you have a chat tool in place on your site, you can use the built-in tracking programme or integrate Google Analytics into the tool so that you can keep track of which digital campaigns are driving the most live chat conversations.

5. Number of site visits

While website visits don’t necessarily lead to conversions or even a further enquiry, it is an important metric to track, especially when it comes to viewing traffic trends over a period of time. For instance, measuring site visits from organic SEO is a good way to see how well your site is doing on its own. It also helps you identify and correct potential problems if there is a drop in organic SEO traffic.

6. Pageviews per visit

While website visits are important to measure, they are not necessarily indicative of interest, particularly if the visitor leaves at once without exploring any of the product or service pages. Another metric to keep an eye on, therefore, is the number of page views per visit.

Google Analytics gives you insights on how people click through your website, including which pages they visit most often. This can help you promote the product pages or the blog posts that are performing especially well.

7. Time spent per visit

Analytics can help you track how much time people are spending on your website. While this is not a direct sales metric, people who spend longer browsing your pages are likelier to buy from you later.

A related metric in this regard is the bounce rate, or how many people hit the back button the moment they reach your website.

A high bounce rate could be indicative of a disconnect between your digital marketing campaign and your landing page content and could also lead to SEO penalties if Google flags your website as spam. Tracking your bounce rate, therefore, will help you spot problem areas and rectify them quickly.

8. CRM tracking

Customer relationship management (CRM) tools are primarily used to track your sales processes and prospecting activities. However, they can also be useful when it comes to tracking your digital marketing campaigns.

For instance, you can filter the prospects in your CRM by campaign or lead source to track in real-time whether your marketing efforts are working for them. Plus, most good CRMs such as SuperOffice include a marketing and email automation feature that lets you craft customised, relevant email content based on the tracking source of your lead.

9. Social reach

Tracking the social reach for the posts you share on your social media pages helps you see how many people actually saw what you posted. Ways to increase your reach include branding all your social pages consistently, having a regular schedule of high-quality content posting and engaging with your social community.

10. Social engagement

The main criterion to measure any digital marketing campaign’s success is your engagement rate. While social reach is always higher than the number of people who engage with your posts, you should aim for an engagement rate of at least 2-5%.

Likes, Shares, Retweets, Clicks and Comments all count as forms of engagement. Based on which of your posts garner the most engagement, you can adapt your content strategy to give your followers what they want and thus encourage them to engage even more.

11. Email open rate

Email marketingshould be an important part of your digital marketing campaign if it is not already. Your email open rate is the number of people who opened your email as a fraction of the number of people who received it.

>Ways to increase your open rates include properly segmenting your email list, sending emails at appropriate times and having an eye-catching subject line. A/B test your emails as much as you can so that you can achieve higher open rates over time.

12. Track your KPIs properly

Ideally, you should track your KPIs in one consolidated report so that the senior management can go through it at a glance. This also lets you quickly spot problem areas (such as significant drops or spikes over a period of time) so that your team knows what to work on and what to skip in the future.

Wrapping it up

But tracking KPIs can be a time-consuming process and if your resources are tight, you don’t want your marketing team to invest a lot of time making reports rather than running the digital marketing camping itself.

That is the reason why it is important for you to decide when you want to report – weekly, monthly or quarterly basis. Moreover, tracking is an overwhelming process for those companies or teams if they are running a full-fledged campaign for the first time.

Hopefully, this article helps in getting started. So, how do you usually monitor the performance of your digital marketing campaigns? Tell us in the comments below!