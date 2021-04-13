VizPay, a payment processing company that develops systems for small businesses, has launched VizyPOS. The all-in-one payment processing app enables merchants to manage all sales aspects within their business.

VizyPOS Promises Less Pain from Payment System

The app addresses major industry pain points for small businesses, including the lack of data analytics and split tender options for cash discounting. VizyPOS is available for PAX point of sales systems.

Eliminating Costly Hardware and Software Subscriptions

Having to purchase costly POS stations which require monthly software subscriptions can be crippling for small businesses. Such mounting fees can take a major toll on merchants, especially in these difficult times when many small merchants are being forced to make cuts to expenses.

VizPay’s new app is designed to address this major pain point for small businesses. By eliminating the need to cash registers and traditional payment terminals, monthly overhead costs are significantly reduced.

A One-Stop-Shop for Merchants

Kyle McCann, Director of Business Development at VizyPay, speaks about the benefits the app brings to small businesses: “We intentionally built the app to be scalable, and the team has big plans to expand on its capabilities. In the future, we want to make the app a one-stop-shop for our merchants to be able to manage all aspects of their business with ease. Our long-term goal is to create an ecosystem, where everything can be managed from payment processing to employee payroll,” said McCann.

Cash Discount Program

Merchants can spit CDP payments with ease via Cash Discount Program (CPD) split tender. CPD is considered a highly sought-after feature within the retail industry. Merchants signed on to use VizyPay’s unique CDP can implement it with just a few taps within the app.

Knowing which products are performing the best is desirable insight for small businesses. Merchants are provided with such insight via a merchant inventory ranking system which ranks products in terms of profit margin, volume and number of transactions.

Real-Time Transaction Data

The VozyPOS Portal also features transaction analytics, offering real-time data of transactions. Such strategic insights are designed to help small merchants drive their business forward with invaluable data.

The VizPOS app is free for VizPay customers. It is compatible with the A80 and A920 terminals. The app is currently optimized for retail merchants. The app can be downloaded here.