Canon just launched Home Office Print-as-a-Service. The all-inclusive subscription includes a device, toner, and support, with the hope of creating a predictable monthly printing cost for businesses.

With home working more prevalent, it is vital small businesses operating remotely have the right tools at their disposal for seamless and efficient business operations.

Many businesses, freelancers and entrepreneurs working from home are operating on tight budgets and therefore don’t have large funds to dedicate to IT infrastructure and printing requirements. In these challenging times, it is also important businesses know what their monthly expenses are to eliminate any guesswork or budget fluctuations.

Canon Launches Home Office Print as a Service

The Home Office Print-as-a-Service is designed to streamline home-based, physical office and hybrid working setups with predictable monthly costs to remove guesswork and fluctuations in expenses.

With one predictable monthly subscription cost, small businesses can benefit from reliable technology, security features and additional capabilities designed to support new models of working.

Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. spoke of the benefits such a subscription will bring to remote working teams: “Whether our customers are working in an office, at home, or a combination of both, we want them to feel confident that Canon Solutions America has the proper support solutions to accommodate their particular circumstances, as well as any and all technology and service need,” said Kowalczuk.

“With the introduction of Home Office Print-as-a-Service, getting work done from areas other than a conventional office space is easier and more cost-efficient than ever before. We are proud to deliver this solution in an effort to help alleviate apprehensions associated with maintaining consistent output in off-premise locations,” he added.

Canon imageCLASS MF269dw Laser Multifunction Printer

Canon Solutions America’s print subscription solution includes the Canon imageCLASS MF269dw laser multifunction printer. The printer is designed for small and home offices, providing a quick and efficient performance with minimal maintenance. This all-in-one laser device takes care of workers’ print, copy, scan, and fax requirements.

Canon O51H High-Capacity Toner Cartridges

The subscription package also comes with a three-year supply of genuine Canon O51H high-capacity toner cartridges. Consequently, businesses can have peace of mind they won’t run out of ink and be unable to print documents.

Being genuinely Canon, the toner cartridges supplied in the subscription package will help prolong the life of equipment compared to other non-genuine but often cheaper alternatives.

Three-Year Support Service

The subscription includes a three-year support service from Canon’s award-winning US-based customer service team. This means that subscribers can have peace of mind that they can communicate with Canon experts should they run into any issues.

Fortifying Email Security

As teams continue to work from remote locations, email communication has become more relevant than ever. As teams increasingly rely on emails, the value of fortifying email security cannot be overstated. The Canon Solutions America subscription includes a mxHero Secure Scan to Email device license, which is only available on Canon devices. With the license, users have a trusted option to trade out scan-to-email attachments with a secure and seamless cloud storage link.