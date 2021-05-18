Best Commercial Carpet Cleaning Machines for Small Businesses

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Whether it is your office or shop having a commercial-grade carpet cleaner can help maintain a clean environment. Commercial carpet cleaners come with a robust cleaning system that can help clean those pesky grime, dirt, and stains on your carpets. They not only help spruce up your office but also keep your workplace safe from health risks.

Carpet cleaners provide a deep wash and a thorough cleanse by spraying carpets with a water-and-formula solution before scrubbing, loosening, and removing embedded dirt from the carpet fibers, leaving you with fresh and clean carpets. Hygiene aside, regularly cleaning your carpets and upholstery extends their life and helps preempt costly repairs and replacements.

A clean environment also helps to reduce sick days among your employees and offers a workplace free from contaminants, fungi, dirt, dust, allergens, and other debris. Clean, well-organized, safe, and healthy environment consistently translates into employee productivity. It also helps boost that very important first impression for both visitors as well as customers. Dirty or stained carpets will create a poor impression of your business and can deter patronage from clients. This, as more people are becoming health conscious and are looking to avoid unnecessary risks to their health.

There are plenty of commercial-grade carpet cleaners in the market capable of undertaking the most challenging cleaning tasks. Below are some of our top picks for your consideration.

Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3 Commercial Carpet Cleaner

Top Pick: Rug Doctor Mighty’s commercial carpet cleaner offers you a professional cleaning solution that is lightweight, compact and carpet-friendly. This unit allows for deep cleaning to remove smells and stains with rotating brushes that dig deep into carpet fibers to extract dirt, grime, spots, mud, and more. If your office has pets, Its pro-enzymatic carpet cleaner helps to remove pet stains and odors with relative ease.

This carpet cleaner comes with a vacuum motor that sucks up and extracts dirt, a 3.9-gallon solution tank and a 3-gallon dirty water tank leaving carpets, chairs, and couches clean and fresh. This carpet cleaner runs with 100 watts and has a 12 feet hose for easy reach of hard-to-find surfaces.

It comes in at 22.5 x 11 x 26 inches and weighs 50.2 pounds.

Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3 Pet Pack commercial Carpet cleaner, Consumer Family, Blue

Hoover Commercial Spotter and Carpet Cleaner

Runner Up: This Hoover carpet cleaning machine weighs just 24 pounds and comes in 19.5 x 14.19 x 29.88 inches dimensions. It comes with two containers holding up to one gallon of water/solution tank and recovery tank. This multi-purpose cleaner has three brush roll speeds to clean spills and messes. Three brush roll settings: off, low, and high allow you to clean different types of carpets.

The extended rubber brushes along with the long bristles help to loosen dirt and reach deep into the carpet. The carpet shampooer uses heat to extract dirt and deep cleans without wasting a lot of time or energy. The standout features include an 11-inch cleaning path; programmed shut-off mechanism; fingertip trigger solution; a 35-foot power cord; large trundle wheels, and more.

Hoover Commercial C3820 Spotter and Carpet Cleaner with 3 Brush Roll Speeds

BISSELL Professional Carpet Cleaner

Best Value: BISSELL offers a professional carpet and upholstery cleaning solution at 20.5 x 11 x 42.25 inches and weighing 48 pounds. This unit holds up to 1.75 gallons with two separate tanks to keep clean and dirty water separate during cleaning. And the 10.5-inch cleaning path means fewer passes while cleaning.

It comes with a nine feet hose, a six-inch stain tool that scrubs and suctions away tough stains on the carpet, stairs, and upholstery. The accessories and features can handle heavy cleaning tasks with a spray trigger; a hose latch; a flow indicator; an adjustable handle; 25 feet cord and more.

BISSELL Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner

Mytee Lite 8070 Carpet Cleaning Machine

The Mytee carpet cleaning machine can heat water to steam quickly with its 1000W power unit. This allows it to reach 210 degrees without waiting all day. It comes with a 3-gallon solution tank where you can effortlessly remove, refill, and replace the tank. This is a professional-strength heat carpet extractor that is ideal for shops and offices.

It has a 15 feet vacuum hose giving it the ability to clean carpets without needing to unplug and move the unit to a more strategic location. It includes a handy carrying basket; 4-inch stainless steel upholstery tool; a heat guard hose wrap made of neoprene wetsuit material; an easy-push handle with a convenient storage basket, and more.

The Mytee cleaning machine comes in at 10 x 28.5 x 18 inches and weighs 70 pounds.

Mytee Lite 8070 Carpet Extractor Machine, Heated 3 Gallon tank

Aqua Power C4

This unit is an industrial quality carpet cleaner with a four-gallon recovery tank and four-gallon solution tank. Made with heavy-duty cast aluminum it comes with a powerful pump suction power needed to deep clean any carpet or upholstery with results that are expected from a professional carpet cleaning company. The controls are all located on top of the handle for easy reach and simple operation.

It weighs only 52 pounds and has large nonmarking wheels for balance and mobility. The accessory hookup lets you connect accessories such as the upholstery and stair cleaning tools to the machine.

Aqua Power C4 Quick Dry Hot Water Carpet Extractor

EDIC Galaxy Commercial Carpet Cleaning Extractor

EDIC offers deep and extended cleaning thanks to its 12-gallon tank and dual two-stage motors, which can deliver 100 PSI of power. And it uses this power along with pressured steam to eliminate grease, grime, and stains. It offers top-mounted switches for easy access; 25′ vacuum and solution hose; a sealed motor cavity to insure against spills; 10 inch back wheels that protect all the components from damage during transport; 50-foot detachable cord; and a mesh drawstring bag to keep the hose assembly organized.

The unit comes in 31 x 18 x 35 inches dimensions and weighs 78 pounds and thanks to its polyethylene body it comes with a five-year warranty.

EDIC Galaxy Commercial Carpet Cleaning Extractor

Vacmaster Professional Wet/Dry Upholstery Shampoo Vacuum Cleaner

This is a multipurpose Professional Wet/Dry Upholstery Shampoo Vac floor cleaner that is used to clean floors and auto detailing. This unit comes with an eight-gallon and multi-layers of filtration and a low 72-decibel noise thanks to its two-stage motor setting.

For dry vacuuming, it comes with a washable cartridge filter and a HEPA-material exhaust filter to keep small dust particles from exiting into the air. The remote-control handle feature allows users to easily switch between vacuum and detergent mode.

In terms of accessories, it includes an eight feet by 35mm hose; stainless steel telescopic wand; remote control handle; carpet shampoo nozzle; round dust brush; multi-surface floor nozzle, crevice tool; washable cartridge filter, exhaust filter, foam wet filter, and dust collection bag. It comes in at 18.8 x 15.2 x 25.8 inches and weighs just 31.4 pounds.

Vacmaster Wet Dry Shampoo Vacuum Cleaner 3 in 1 Portable Carpet Cleaner 8 Gallon 5.5 Peak HP Power Suction

What to Look for When Buying a Commercial Carpet Cleaning Machine

Professional carpet cleaners are crucial for effective office maintenance as well as maintaining hygiene within the workplace. Carpet cleaners not only clean your carpets but also come in handy for cleaning upholstery as well as other items including company vehicles. They offer affordable, efficient, and convenient options for preserving your company equipment.

Easy Operation: an ideal carpet cleaner should not cause many headaches to operate or require specialized training. The key here is to make cleaning a breeze without the need to manage too many moving parts. The ideal carpet cleaner is one that comes ready to assemble and does not require you to dedicate a whole day reading through the user manual to decipher how it operates.

an ideal carpet cleaner should not cause many headaches to operate or require specialized training. The key here is to make cleaning a breeze without the need to manage too many moving parts. The ideal carpet cleaner is one that comes ready to assemble and does not require you to dedicate a whole day reading through the user manual to decipher how it operates. Capacity: A good carpet cleaner should come with two tanks: one for water and one for the cleaning solution. The machine should automatically mix the solution with water, clean your carpet, and then dry it. Large tanks can be great for big shops and offices and not require you to fill and discharge water and cleaning solutions frequently.

A good carpet cleaner should come with two tanks: one for water and one for the cleaning solution. The machine should automatically mix the solution with water, clean your carpet, and then dry it. Large tanks can be great for big shops and offices and not require you to fill and discharge water and cleaning solutions frequently. Heating Unit: let’s face it no one wants to deal with a wet carpet. Your carpet cleaner should be able to dry your carpet and upholstery effectively and ward away that unpleasant wet stench. Heat also helps to increase reaction rates among cleaning chemicals, helping to dissolve, melt, and loosen soils for greater impact. Equally important is the pressure when it comes to chemicals or liquids, it helps spray the liquid across a large surface area.

let’s face it no one wants to deal with a wet carpet. Your carpet cleaner should be able to dry your carpet and upholstery effectively and ward away that unpleasant wet stench. Heat also helps to increase reaction rates among cleaning chemicals, helping to dissolve, melt, and loosen soils for greater impact. Equally important is the pressure when it comes to chemicals or liquids, it helps spray the liquid across a large surface area. Accessories and length of the hose: Besides capacity, your carpet cleaner should come with accessories and a lengthy hose for easy cleaning. The accessories should help you perform a variety of cleaning tasks while your hose and caster should allow easy mobility and reach across rooms.

Besides capacity, your carpet cleaner should come with accessories and a lengthy hose for easy cleaning. The accessories should help you perform a variety of cleaning tasks while your hose and caster should allow easy mobility and reach across rooms. Not too noisy: Loud machinery are a distraction in the workplace. Choose a carpet cleaner that does not make too much noise. For cleaners that emit sound over 80 decibels consider wearing hearing protection.

Loud machinery are a distraction in the workplace. Choose a carpet cleaner that does not make too much noise. For cleaners that emit sound over 80 decibels consider wearing hearing protection. Warranty: Like any investment, it is always wise to get a unit with a warranty. Despite the price tag of your carpet cleaner, it is still an investment. Look for products with warranties and solid customer service to extend the life of your commercial carpet cleaning machine.

