Convert More Sales with These 10 Expert Tips

Social media followers and website views are great. But if you can’t actually convert them into paying customers, your business can’t turn a profit. Selling requires several techniques and skills that often go under appreciated. But members of the online small business community have you covered. Read their tips below.

Master These Skills to Make More Sales

Selling is a skill. But it also involves several other skills. If you want to sell more and earn a profit, here are some areas to work on from Harry Vaishnav of Small Biz Viewpoints. After reading, head to BizSugar to see what members had to say.

Find the Best WordPress Landing Page Plugins

Landing pages can be incredibly powerful selling tools. They send prospects to a dedicated page that is designed specifically to convert. So how do you set one up? Adam Connell of Blogging Wizard shares some of the top plugins for WordPress sites here.

Emulate These Landing Page Examples

Once you have the infrastructure in place to create a landing page, it’s time to add some content. It can help to gather inspiration from other brands that use landing pages successfully. This GetResponse post by Qhubekani Nyathi includes 15 examples to emulate.

Improve Your Click-Through Rate for Lead Generation

If you want to generate leads from your website, you need to optimize your click-through rate. But how can you accomplish this? Elechi Emekobum offers tips in this post from Onaplatterofgold.com.

Use Gmail as a CRM

CRM platforms can be invaluable for increasing sales. But brand new businesses may not have the resources to invest in a quality tool. Luckily, Gmail offers features you can use to make do in the early days. Ivana Taylor shares tips in this DIY Marketers post.

Create Great B2B Proposals

Proposals and pitches are often part of the sales process for B2B businesses. So you need to make yours stand out. In this Small Biz Daily post, Himaan Chatterji offers an explanation on the main components of effective pitches.

Improve Conversions with Heat Map Software

Heat maps are tools designed to show you how people interact with your website. When used properly, they can help you make adjustments that increase conversions. Learn more in this Startup Bonsai post by Matt Moran.

Drive Conversions with Direct Response Copywriting

Copywriting is often considered an effective business tool for inbound marketing. But it can also drive sales when used in the right context. In this Klint Marketing post, Moss Clement details direct response marketing and its potential impact on sales. BizSugar members then discussed the post further here.

Adjust to Changes from Google

For local businesses, how you appear in Google search results may be one of the biggest factors that determines conversions. The search engine recently changed how some results appear on mobile. To learn more, read this Bright Local post by Stephanie Newton.

Watch These Local Review Trends

Reviews can be another major factor in converting local customers. So what has changed in this area in 2021? Joy Hawkins goes over some relevant trends in this Search Engine Land post.

