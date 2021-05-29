10 Different Strategies to Consider When Growing Your Small Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

From improving SEO to outsourcing, there are plenty of strategies you can use to grow a business. But which ones are right for your company? Here, members of the online small business community share their top tips. Go through the options and choose the strategies that are most relevant to your team and your operations.

Find the Best Credit Cards for Your Small Business

Money is an essential element of growing a small business. So credit cards can be a lifeline for many. And they can even help you build up credit in the early days. In this Acuity post, Kenji Kuramoto lists some of the best options for startups.

Use These Hacks for a Successful Product Launch

Launching a new product can be an effective way to grow your business. But not all launches are successful. So how can you prepare for this activity? Molly Stovold shares some helpful tips in this Process Street post.

Consider Going International

One of the best ways to expand a small business is to enter new physical markets. But it’s not for everyone. And it can be even more complicated during times of uncertainty. In this Sales Hacker post, Jake Rheude dives into the pros and cons.

Start Outsourcing in Your Business

At some point while growing a small business, it becomes difficult to do everything on your own. If you want to grow further in 2021, it may be time to outsource. Rishi Khanna explores the concept in this Borderless Mind post. And members of the BizSugar community chimed in here.

Keep Your Supply Chain Running Smoothly

A quality supply chain can help your operations run smoothly as your business grows. But issues tend to come up from time to time. So how can you keep things functioning as intended? Ivan Widjaya dives into the subject in this Funding Note post.

Leverage Trending TikTok Content to Grow Your Business

TikTok has grown exponentially in the past couple years. So leveraging this content for your business may help your brand experience a similar surge. If you’re looking to leverage this trending content, read this Social Media Examiner post by Michael Stelzner.

Consider Adding a Statutory Agent

As your business grows, you might register it as an LLC or corporation. And a statutory agent may come in handy as you consider various legal implications. In this CorpNet post, Nellie Akalp goes over this concept and how it may impact businesses of various sizes.

Improve Your SEO in 2021

SEO is an important element of any online marketing plan. But the concepts affecting this strategy are always changing. Learn how to improve your efforts in 2021 in this THGM post by David Leonhardt. Then see what BizSugar members had to say about the post here.

Build Your Social Media Strategy for 2021

Social media has been an essential element of many small business marketing strategies for years. But if you haven’t updated your tactics in a few years, it may be time to rethink some things. Christian Zilles shares tips in this Social Media HQ post.

Boost Your Productivity at Work

Growing your business starts with improving personal productivity. Some entrepreneurs and professionals struggle to get things done from day to day. But the tips in this Startup Professionals Musings post by Martin Zwilling may help.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.