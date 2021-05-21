The vulnerability of small businesses in a digital ecosystem is well documented. However, many small business owners wrongly think they are not the target of cyberattacks. Furthermore, they don’t have the proper mobile security in place. And as more businesses integrate mobile technology as part of their workflow, they are more vulnerable.

Verizon’s Mobile Security Index Report Says Small Businesses Are Vulnerable article looks at just how vulnerable these businesses are in this week’s roundup. The Verizon report goes on to say 59% of small and medium-sized businesses sacrifice security while 22% stated there was a mobile compromise.

This has led 78% of the respondents to say they should take mobile-device security more seriously, which is appropriate in the current state of affairs. Digital security, whether on the mobile devices of your employees or laptops, PCs, tablets and other connected devices in your office, has to be a top priority. Because every device that is connected to your network could be the gateway to your organization.

Small Business News Roundup – May 21, 2021

Here are the rest of the stories making news for small businesses this week:

Social media may be the shiny red ball in the marketing world. But the humble email has considerable power. In fact, 54% of small business owners still list email marketing as their most important tool for increasing sales. We’ve compiled a list of email marketing statistics to help you establish an email marketing strategy.

As the resale market continues to grow, it is proving to be an excellent way to make money. Small businesses can use websites such as StockX for buying and selling, and start to capture some of the resale market. StockX is an excellent place to sell sneakers, clothing, handbags, watches, and other collectibles.

Social media followers and website views are great. But if you can’t actually convert them into paying customers, your business can’t turn a profit. Selling requires several techniques and skills that often go under appreciated. But members of the online small business community have you covered. Read their tips below. Master These Skills to Make More Sales Selling is a skill.

It should come as no surprise that your employees are feeling anxious, depressed, and burned out. This also means that employee loyalty is again on the decline. As a result of the pandemic, many people on your team are rethinking their relationship to work.

Despite the recent trend on them experiencing difficulty finding employees, fast food restaurants have seen a big surge in customers at the start of 2021.

Even pre-pandemic, Tech Neck was on the rise. Just as it sounds, Tech Neck is a stiff neck, caused by fixed focus on a technology tool. Then the pandemic came, and employees began working remotely. Students found themselves thrust into remote learning. That’s how Tech Neck became an even bigger, well, pain in the neck.