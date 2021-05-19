There are plenty of businesses that sell candles. But Intentions By Christina stands out. The company’s candles aren’t just made of wax or soy. Instead, they include unique embellishments that give them extra personality.

What the Business Does

Sells candles… with a twist.

Founder Christina Perry told Small Business Trends, “We sell Crystal Candles made with real quartz crystals and other embellishments. Our candles are toxin free.”

How the Business Got Started

As a coping technique.

Perry says, “My mother passed in 2019 and this was what helped me through my grief.”

Biggest Win

A big feature and maintaining steady growth.

Perry explains, “The biggest win so far has been being featured on NBC and hiring 14 sales consultants. We keep growing and coming up with new designs all the time.”

Biggest Risk

Waiting to pursue the business.

For a while, Perry simply made candles as a way to cope with her grief. She eventually started the business side during the 2020 pandemic. And it has done well.

Perry says she is very calculated with all business decisions. So she’s not a huge risk taker. But if she could start the process over again, she says she’d actually start the business sooner.

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Investing in the community.

Perry says she’d use that extra capital to open a physical location. This would give the business an opportunity to have a bigger community presence.

Favorite Quote

“We’re going on a journey.” -My mother.

