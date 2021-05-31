Following Pandemic, “Starting a Business” Now on More Bucket Lists

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of work and life, including giving people the impetus to start their own business.

Fenetic Wellbeing, suppliers of mobility aids to support independent living, conducted research into what’s on people’s bucket lists post pandemic.

The study involved the collection of more than 100 bucket list ideas and the comparison of bucket list search terms made online from March 2020 to March 2021. The objective of the research was to see what has changed in relation to people’s bucket lists in the wake of the pandemic.

Starting a Business on More Bucket Lists

A key finding is that more people want to start their own business. The search volume for ‘start a business’ increased by 50% from March 2020 to March 2021.

Out of the top ten things to do before you die search term on Google, start a business came in third place. The two ‘things to do before you die’ ahead of start a business was to ‘lose weight’ and ‘visit the Great Wall of China.’

Over the 12-month period from March 2020 to March 2021, the search term ‘invest in a company’ increased by 21%.

The findings of Fenetic Wellbeing’s research show how significantly the pandemic has changed people’s attitudes to money and starting and running their own business.

As Fenetic Wellbeing notes in its report on the changing face of bucket lists post pandemic: “We found more people are adding money-related goals to their bucket list. During Covid-19, many people have lost their jobs, been put on furlough, or it has simply made them rethink their career aspirations and financial situation.”

Pandemic Has Motivated Entrepreneurs

Fenetic Wellbeing’s research follows earlier studies which also demonstrate how the 2020 health crisis has motivated a new breed of entrepreneurs. A study by Azlo, a banking platform for small business owners, freelancers and entrepreneurs, found that 96% of new entrepreneurs say the pandemic is motivating them to start their own business.

As well as starting a business and investing in a company rating high in search terms related to bucket lists, retiring early has proven a popular search term since the coronavirus pandemic surfaced.

Improving credit scores and opening a saving account were among in the top ten search terms for top things to do before you die.

Research like that carried out by Fenetic Wellbeing confirms how the Covid-19 pandemic caused has led to many revaluating their lives and work.

For bold and agile entrepreneurs with an appetite to become their own boss, now could be the perfect time to take their venture by the horns and start the business they have always dreamt of.