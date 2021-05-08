10 Tips for Adjusting to a Post-COVID Business World

So many small businesses are in a state of flux as they emerge from lockdowns and the pandemic. Some factors have changed permanently throughout the past year. And others may go back to normal. These tips from members of the online small business community can help you find balance.

Find Work in the Remote Economy

Remote work is here to stay. This can lead to tons of new opportunities for business owners and freelancers. If you’re currently looking for work, learn from the tips in this GrowMap post by Gail Gardner.

Create Best Practices for Working from Home

If you have a business with a team, there’s a good chance you’ve been working remotely this year. And you may even consider allowing remote work going forward. But it’s important to have policies in place to make it work long term. Learn more in this Wise Step post by Krishna Reddy.

Pack the Right Gear for Your Next Business Trip

Lots of business owners are looking forward to the ability to travel again. If it’s been awhile since your last trip, you may need a packing refresher. In this post, Are Morch details what to pack when traveling for business. And BizSugar members added comments here.

Balance New Marketing with Tried and True Techniques

The rise of online shopping this year changed the marketing strategies many businesses use. As people become increasingly willing to do business in person, some of the changes may stick. But other factors may go back to normal. This Wordstream post by Harikrishna Kundariya includes discussion about relevant industry trends.

Create Your Social Media Strategy for a Post-COVID World

Social media has changed over the past year. If you’re struggling to keep up with your customer base, your strategy may need some adjustments. In this post on the Oktopost blog, Eyal Katz offers suggestions for B2B social media marketers. But other businesses may learn valuable lessons as well.

Follow These SEO Trends in 2021

SEO is always an important marketing tactic. But the trends and strategies tend to change from year to year. To make the most of this concept in 2021, head to Noobpreneur to read insights from Ivan Widjaya.

Consider Starting a Blog in 2021

For years now, people have been proclaiming the death of blogging. But it remains a powerful business tactic in 2021. If you want to make the most of this strategy in a changing world, read this Blogging Brute post by Mike Allton.

Be Prepared with Backups

If the past year has taught businesses anything, it’s that unexpected events can change everything quickly. You may not be able to prepare for every scenario. But having backups of important things in place can help you be more stable overall. Lane Ellis offers more insights in this TopRank Marketing post.

Learn from the Experience of Other Bloggers

The past year has been tough on people in nearly every industry. But some may have taken valuable lessons from the experience. If you’re struggling to learn something valuable from the past year, check out the insights from bloggers in this Guest Crew post by David Leonhardt. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Use These Smart Marketing Strategies in 2021

Today’s businesses don’t have the time or resources to mess around with ineffective marketing techniques. It’s time to focus on the items that you know are smart. In this 3Bug Media post and video, Gary Shouldis goes over some of the basics.

