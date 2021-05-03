Where to Find New and Used Restaurant Equipment

If you’re thinking of starting your own foodservice operation, you need quality commercial kitchen equipment. There are many places to buy both new and used restaurant supplies, both in stores and online. Use this resource to find the best sources for prep equipment for restaurants, catering businesses, and other food industry vendors to better manage your restaurant startup costs.

Best Places to Buy New Restaurant Equipment

New commercial restaurant equipment manufacturers tend to stock a wide inventory. So you can find everything from commercial refrigeration equipment to food storage. And their selection may even come with extras like free shipping and warranties. Here are some of the places you can buy new equipment for your place.

Central Restaurant Products

Central Restaurant Products is one of the main sites for buying both new and used commercial kitchen equipment. The site offers a wide inventory, discounts, and even free shipping on many offerings. Categories include cooking, food prep equipment, warming equipment, furniture, concessions, and even sanitation. They even have a “scratch and dent range” section that is updated weekly with affordable used products.

Webstaurant Store

Webstaurant Store provides cooking and serving gear – basically everything you’d need for a full service. They’re known for fast deliveries, affordable prices, and personalized support. They even offer rewards for recurring customers.

Restaurant Equippers Warehouse Stores

Restaurant Equippers Warehouse Stores offers everything from cooking and refrigeration equipment to supplies for your dining room. Most of the products are new. And you can shop online or by catalog. But they also have warehouse stores in Columbus, Detroit, and Greater Philadelphia, with used equipment available at some locations.

Restaurant Supply

Restaurant Supply sells basically everything you need to run a food service business. In addition to food preparation equipment, you can find things like plumbing and janitorial gear. They work with top brands and even have a clearance and overstock section.

KaTom Restaurant Supply

KaTom offers an array of equipment and supplies at wholesale prices. They also provide learning resources and supplies aimed at specific categories to make things easy.

Elite Restaurant Equipment

Elite Restaurant Equipment offers an extensive selection of product categories for all types of restaurants, from sinks to food warmers and food holding gear. The company also provides financing and daily deals.

Where to Find Used Restaurant Equipment

Used items can help business owners find supplies at affordable prices. You can find these products online, at auctions, and in stores. Steer clear of any cooking equipment that is rusty or or comes with faulty refrigeration or heating elements.

Pros of used equipment:

Available at better prices

Holds more value

Built to last

Cons of used equipment:

Often doesn’t come with a warranty

May have faulty components

May be more difficult to source

Here are some of the best places to find used equipment for your restaurant.

Equippers

Equippers is often known for new options. But the Columbus, Ohio store also offers a selection of used pieces. The selection is reconditioned, so technicians look over each piece to fix issues and ensure quality.

ACityDiscount

ACityDiscount offers used options at low prices. Products are cleaned and inspected before being sold. And the selection changes daily. So you can always find new deals.

Dubick

Dubick offers an extensive inventory at its Cleveland location. But they also provide fast delivery around the country. The extensive showroom is full of reconditioned equipment and clearance options to fill your shopping cart.

Burkett

Burkett carries equipment from top brands in a variety of categories. The selection is broken down by business category. And you can find options at wholesale prices.

Finding Used Restaurant Equipment on eBay, Facebook or Craigslist

Sites like eBay, Facebook, and Craigslist may not be the first things that spring to mind when sourcing restaurant furniture and kitchen gear. But they can provide some good deals, especially on local items. Use specific keywords to browse these sites. And don’t be afraid to reach out to sellers with questions. You may have to search a bit to find everything needed for your kitchen. But there are some quality used items and even a few new options, especially on eBay.

Finding Used Restaurant Equipment at In-Person and Online Auctions

It is also possible to find food service equipment for sale at auctions. Some in-person auctions include Restaurant Equipment Auctions, Auctionzip, and Auction Nation. And online options include RCI online auctions, BCL auctions, and eBay.

It is often possible to find amazing value from these auctions. But it is more difficult to nail down a set price before buying. So it helps if you have some time and budget flexibility if you plan to go this route.

More Ways to Buy Restaurant Equipment

Aside from the main avenues listed above, it is possible to find kitchen inventory at low prices from other restaurants in your area. Connect with those that have recently gone out of business or are completing renovations and may be replacing their old, but still usable, equipment. Additionally, find deals from manufacturers that have recently discontinued product lines. Or, you might even consider leasing restaurant equipment to keep upfront costs low.

How do I buy commercial cooking equipment?

There are many ways to buy commercial cooking equipment. Search in stores aimed at the restaurant industry, or browse online retailers for new and/or used pieces. You can also find deals at auctions, from local restaurants that have gone out of business, or food industry vendors that offer leased equipment.

What equipment do you need to start a restaurant?

The main supply categories you need when starting a restaurant include general kitchen equipment, food prep areas, refrigeration, ovens and warming equipment, and food storage. And you should consider them as part of your small restaurant business plan among other things. Here are some specific items you might consider:

Ovens

Griddles

Steamers

Toasters

Pizza Ovens

Ventilation/ranges

Food prep counters

Freezers

Refrigerators

Ice cream machines

Slicers

Mixers

Food Processors

Dishwashers

Food storage shelves

How much does commercial kitchen equipment cost?

The cost of commercial kitchen equipment varies based on the type of unit you’re looking for and where you purchase it. For example, a small kitchen with only a few pieces of used equipment may cost just a few thousand dollars, while larger ones with new pieces can cost $500,000 or more to outfit. If you’re looking to save money, source used equipment online or at auctions, or consider leasing. And don’t forget to look into small business equipment financing.