New Data Reveals the Best Dog Breeds for Remote Workers

Remote work can be a lonely, unthankful task, leaving those working from home pining for company and affection. In walk a fluffy little Shih Tzus pup, hailed the best breed of dog for remote workers.

The purchasing of pets, dogs in particular, has skyrocketed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dog shelters, rescue centers and breeders have reported increased demand as Americans attempt to fill the emptiness of lockdown with canine companions.

For those working in isolation from home, a dog can be the perfect way to stave off loneliness and assist with mental health and wellbeing.

A new study by Small Business Prices, providers of transparent pricing analysis designed to help small businesses, analysed 30 of the most popular dog breeds and the most suitable types of dogs for home working environments. It explored the cost to buy or adopt different breeds and how their popularity has changed during the pandemic.

Shih Tzus the Best Dog for Remote Workers

The study ranked the different breeds on various aspects including adaption to flat living, tolerance for being alone, trainability, energy levels, and exercise needs.

Being highly adaptive and with low energy levels meaning they won’t distract their owners, Shih Tzus were found to be the ultimate dog for remote working.

In second place was the Doberman Pinscher, which has a low tendency to bark, meaning important video calls won’t be interrupted by a noisy, attention-seeking dog!

Ranking in third position was the Havanese breed, which has a great tolerance for being alone and has a good trainability score, meaning work time won’t be devoted to training a disobedient dog.

Helping to Overcome the Challenges of Working from Home

Working from home comes with many benefits, such as a better life/work balance and improved productivity. However, it is not without its challenges. Studies show that having a dog around helps improve both physical and mental health. In the remote working era, having a furry friend can be the perfect excuse to take regular breaks walking the dog and generally fighting off feelings of loneliness.

That said, it is important to get the right dog so that your new companion doesn’t turn into a nightmare when you’re trying to get work done.

As the authors of the Small Business Prices note: “While getting a furry friend is particularly tempting during a lockdown, not all breeds are suitable for a remote working environment. If you’re looking to transition to a hybrid-working system as the UK comes out of lockdown, you’ll want to ensure your pup is also tolerant to being alone.”

How Covid-19 Impacted the Cost to Buy a Dog

Of course, the cost of a dog will play an influential role in how what type of breed of dog many homeworkers decide to buy.

According to Small Business Price’s research, as a result of the puppy boom during the pandemic, the cost to purchase a dog has increased by an average of 130%.

Shih Tzus Remains an Affordable Breed

As well as being the most suitable breed for homeworkers, Shih Tzus is one of the most affordable types of dog on the market. Other more affordable breeds include the Mastiff, Australian Shepherd, Beagle and Brittany.

The study also uncovered the most expensive breeds, with the Bulldog, Bernese Mountain Dog, Havanese, Great Dane and French Bulldog coming out as least affordable.

The study confirms the escalating popularity among remote workers to own a dog. It also shows the importance of researching different breeds to ensure your new furry friend ticks all the boxes in the suitability and affordability stakes.