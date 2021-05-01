Share Winning Strategies at the 2021 B2SMBI Leaders Forum

The business-to-business (B2B) segment represents a $500 billion marketplace that is comprised of 28 million SMB buyers and thousands of sellers. The B2SMB Institute is a resource hub that brings together leaders to better serve this huge community. To that goal, the B2SMB Institute Leaders’ Forum is going to host a virtual summit with top leaders imparting their knowledge and insights over a two-day event.

Over 60 speakers will be addressing a host of issues with the prevailing theme of how B2SMB Leaders are Exceeding The Challenges of 2021. During the two days, live and on-demand keynotes, panels, workshops and more will host speakers from some of the leading companies in the world. This includes Oracle, Zoho, Accenture, Comcast, Kabbage, Xero, Gusto, AWeber, and others.

Our very own CEO and Founder of Small Business Trends, Anita Campbell will be on two different panels about, “What Influencers Are Hearing from Small Business – and What They Are Saying in Return” and “SmallBizAid 21’s Massive Effort to Help Small Business (& How You Can Join In).”

Whether you are just starting out on your entrepreneurial journey or are a seasoned expert, this is an invaluable resource to learn more about the direction SMBs are moving. And considering the uncertainties of the past year and a half, entrepreneurs at levels of experience can use some insights on how to overcome the challenges brought on by the pandemic as well as those they will likely face in the future.

So, make sure to click the red button and register for the free access pass and attend The B2BSMB Institute Leaders’ Forum two-day event starting on May 5, 2021.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

The B2SMB Institute Leaders Forum

May 5, 2021, Online

Join us at the virtual B2SMBInstitute Leaders’ Forum May 5-6. Along with 50+ #B2SMB Leadership peers, We’ll be talking about how we can all #exceed recovery, resilience & our shared rebound. Register for free.

WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?

June 17, 2021, Online

Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.

WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate

July 28, 2021, Online

Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.

WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business

October 20, 2021, Online

Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.