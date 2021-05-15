What’s Just One Corporate Client Worth to You?

So, what exactly is just one corporate client worth to your small business? The more you think about it, the more you begin to realize it could be more than you imagined. This is because that one corporate client can be the gateway to acquiring more corporate clients. And that is exactly what the Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021 event, presented by The Corporate Agent, wants you to keep in mind.

Large organizations or corporations are very thorough when it comes to doing their due diligence before entering into a contract with another party. But if you can pass the stringent vetting they have in place, you land a corporate client, and you are indirectly letting other organizations know you have what it takes.

This three-day event is going to teach you the skillsets you need to land mid-market companies, colleges and universities, non-profits and NGOs, small enterprises with 100+ employees, local, state and federal government, and faith-based organizations.

Angelique Rewers, CEO of The Corporate Agent was called the undisputed champion at helping small businesses land big clients, by Inc. And along with Phil Dyer, Executive Vice President of The Corporate Agent and other speakers, you will learn how to land those big clients.

The Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021 event will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from October 4-6, 2021.

Click on the red button and register now to attend and take advantage of early-bird specials before May 31.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?

June 17, 2021, Online

Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.

WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate

July 28, 2021, Online

Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.

Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021

October 4, 2021, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

What if you could rapidly scale your consulting, coaching, professional services, outsourcing, certified diverse company or other corporate supplier business with lucrative B2B clients…clients who buy from you month after month, year after year, with a well that never runs dry. That’s exactly what we’ll show you how to do when you join us!

WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business

October 20, 2021, Online

Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.

More Events

More Contests

SINET16 Innovator Award Application

June 1, 2021, Online

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.