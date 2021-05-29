Why is an LLC so Popular? Watch This Free Webinar to Find Out

A Limited Liability Company or LLC as it is more commonly known is one of the most popular business entities for entrepreneurs. This is especially true for first-time business owners. In addition to tax benefits, an LLC protects the members of the company from personal liability for business debt. If the business doesn’t perform as planned, your personal assets will be protected.

The “What Business Structure is Right for You?” webinar will go into detail about LLC and other forms of business structures to highlight the pros and cons of each one. And knowing how each structure can affect your business and personal finances is extremely important. As the first big legal decision for new business owners, you should get as much information as possible before you choose your business structure.

Nellie Akalp, the CEO of CorpNet.com and Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trends LLC, will be hosting the webinar and sharing their decades of business experience.

Click the red button and register to attend this free webinar on Jan 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. (EDT).

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?

June 17, 2021, Online

Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.

WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate

July 28, 2021, Online

Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.

Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021

October 4, 2021, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

What if you could rapidly scale your consulting, coaching, professional services, outsourcing, certified diverse company or other corporate supplier business with lucrative B2B clients…clients who buy from you month after month, year after year, with a well that never runs dry. That’s exactly what we’ll show you how to do when you join us!

WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business

October 20, 2021, Online

Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.

More Events

More Contests

SINET16 Innovator Award Application

June 1, 2021, Online

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.