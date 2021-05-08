Win Clients, Attend a Small Business Event in Person

Landing a corporate client is no easy task for a small business owner. However, if you do land a corporate client it will dramatically change the trajectory of your business. If your product or service passes the scrutiny of that first corporate client, other clients (small or large) are more likely to give you the opportunity to make your case with greater ease.

Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021 is an event presented by The Corporate Agent designed to help you get B2B clients. You will learn how to scale your consulting, coaching, professional services, outsourcing, or other corporate supplier business with lucrative B2B clients.

With the strategies you learn in this event you can go after:

Mid-market companies

Colleges and universities

Non-profits and NGOs

Small enterprises with 100+ employees

Local, state and federal government

Faith-based organizations

These will be clients who buy from you month after month, year after year to keep your small business growing.

The three-day event begins runs from October 4-6, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Click on the red button and register now to attend the Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021 event.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?

June 17, 2021, Online

Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.

WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate

July 28, 2021, Online

Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.

Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021

October 4, 2021, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

What if you could rapidly scale your consulting, coaching, professional services, outsourcing, certified diverse company or other corporate supplier business with lucrative B2B clients…clients who buy from you month after month, year after year, with a well that never runs dry. That’s exactly what we’ll show you how to do when you join us!

WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business

October 20, 2021, Online

Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.