Win Clients, Attend a Small Business Event in Person

Landing a corporate client is no easy task for a small business owner. However, if you do land a corporate client it will dramatically change the trajectory of your business. If your product or service passes the scrutiny of that first corporate client, other clients (small or large) are more likely to give you the opportunity to make your case with greater ease.
Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021 is an event presented by The Corporate Agent designed to help you get B2B clients. You will learn how to scale your consulting, coaching, professional services, outsourcing, or other corporate supplier business with lucrative B2B clients.
With the strategies you learn in this event you can go after:
- Mid-market companies
- Colleges and universities
- Non-profits and NGOs
- Small enterprises with 100+ employees
- Local, state and federal government
- Faith-based organizations
These will be clients who buy from you month after month, year after year to keep your small business growing.
The three-day event begins runs from October 4-6, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Click on the red button and register now to attend the Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021 event.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?
June 17, 2021, Online
Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.
WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate
July 28, 2021, Online
Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.
Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021
October 4, 2021, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
What if you could rapidly scale your consulting, coaching, professional services, outsourcing, certified diverse company or other corporate supplier business with lucrative B2B clients…clients who buy from you month after month, year after year, with a well that never runs dry. That’s exactly what we’ll show you how to do when you join us!
WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business
October 20, 2021, Online
Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.
More Events
- Marketing Analytics Summit North America – Virtual Edition 2021
May 10, 2021, Online
- The Advanced Email Conference – Maximum Performance, Maximum Impact
May 11, 2021, Online
- 2021 Fintech & Financing Conference and Expo
May 11, 2021, Online
- The Virtual Engaging Youth Conference
May 12, 2021, Online
- The Process Excellence & Business Improvement
May 12, 2021, Online
- DigiMarCon Canada West 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
May 13, 2021, Vancouver, BC
- Webinar: 5 Top Things to Track in Google Analytics
May 13, 2021, Online
- DigiMarCon Canada East 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
May 17, 2021, Montreal, QC
- AMA: Navigating Tax Law for Your Business
May 19, 2021, Online
- DigiMarCon Canada 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
May 20, 2021, Toronto, ON
- TECHSPO Toronto 2021 Technology Expo (Internet ~ Mobile ~ AdTech ~ MarTech ~ SaaS)
May 20, 2021, Toronto, ON
- Machine Learning Week 2021 – Livestream
May 24, 2021, Online
- The Customer Experience Conference – Engaging Journeys, Real Results
May 25, 2021, Online
- DigiMarCon South 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
May 26, 2021, Houston, TX
- AMA: Cybersecurity Considerations for Small Businesses
May 27, 2021, Online
- SB’21 San Diego
June 7, 2021, Carlsbad, CA
- Influencer Marketing Strategies Summit
June 8, 2021, Online
- DigiMarCon West 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
June 16, 2021, Santa Monica, CA
- Email Innovations Summit North America 2021 – Livestream
June 17, 2021, Online
More Contests
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Image: Depositphotos