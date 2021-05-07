Since the pandemic first reared its ugly head in 2020, it has devastated the global economy. Tens of millions of jobs have been lost and many businesses have gone under. But with several vaccines now in the pipeline, the economy is starting to pick and this includes the employment numbers.

In April small businesses contributed 235,000 jobs in the U.S. with a total of 742,000 new hires across all segments nationally. This is a considerable jump from March at 174,000 for small businesses and a total of 517,000. While the numbers are great and there is hope for further growth, many small business owners are still struggling.

Communities across the country, indeed around the world, have different regulations that are hindering small businesses from fully opening. And until that happens, there will be those that continue to feel the effects of the pandemic for the foreseeable future.

From the employment numbers to PPP Loan FAQs for Small Business, How to Take Your Small Business Growth to the Next Level, and How to Avoid Falling for Phishing Scams, the weekly roundup offers content addressing issues that directly affect small businesses. Beyond the weekly roundup, you can search Small Business Trends for more timely and relevant content to help you stay informed on all things small business.

Small Business News Roundup – May 7, 2021

Here is this week’s roundup:

Canon just launched Home Office Print-as-a-Service. The all-inclusive subscription includes a device, toner, and support, with the hope of creating a predictable monthly printing cost for businesses. With home working more prevalent, it is vital small businesses operating remotely have the right tools at their disposal for seamless and efficient business operations.

PPP Loans are a fantastic hand-up for small businesses. Here are three “need to know” aspects of the Paycheck Protection Program: It’s not just to cover paychecks. There’s money available. It’s not really a loan. It’s more like a grant. Prove you applied for the monies correctly, and you don’t have to pay it back. The paycheck protection program application process ends May 31.

If you’re thinking of starting your own foodservice operation, you need quality commercial kitchen equipment. There are many places to buy both new and used restaurant supplies, both in stores and online. Use this resource to find the best sources for prep equipment for restaurants, catering businesses, and other food industry vendors to better manage your restaurant startup costs.

Trust and credibility have been under attack throughout our society and this type of cynicism hurts every small business, regardless of their industry.

What is Venmo? Venmo is a digital wallet. You’ve heard of Venmo, and may use it. the Venmo that’s for business isn’t the same thing. What’s more, if you use both, you’ll easily be able to keep personal and business transactions separate. And this is new – Venmo for Business now accepts cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin.

Phishing scams … There are so many. Cyberspace is an awesome frontier, but just as in those old Western movies, attacks can come from any horizon. Most are ambushes. I have two phishing emails in my junk mail now. One is from Donna, and hey, I do have a friend named Donna. However, my friend Donna wouldn’t say as a subject line, “Hey do we meet before.