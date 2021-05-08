These are the Top Etsy Shops in Each of the 50 States

The demand for online shopping is soaring, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the disruption it caused to bricks and mortar stores.
With around 4.3 million sellers in 2020, up from 2.7 million in 2019, Etsy is a hugely popular platform for online sellers.
In 2019, Etsy sellers contributed $6.6 billion to the US economy. The selling platform for handmade crafts and vintage items created 1.7 million jobs in the independent worker economy.
Given the prolific rise of Etsy as an online platform for merchants, entrepreneurs, online sellers and small businesses thinking about using the site to showcase and sell their products, may be interested in knowing which Etsy shops are performing best across the US.
Top Etsy Shop in Every State
To shed light on what sells the best on Etsy, Frontier Bundles – phone and internet providers – evaluated 500 shops across the United States that had at least 500 reviews, five stars ratings, and have made at least 2,000 sales.
Take a look at the top performing Etsy shops in each state across North America according to Frontier’s ‘The Top Etsy Shop from Each State‘ report.
- Alabama – MonsterAndTomato
- Alaska – FrontierDesignsAK
- Arizona – LetmeseeyyouSparkle
- Arkansas – BrushAndBarley
- California – BeWellGroup
- Colorado – AMarieQuiltCo
- Connecticut – TheDangleDiva
- Delaware – cloudsofrainbow
- Florida – Worldincensestore
- Georgia – MonogramElite
- Hawaii – xoMamaPlans
- Idaho – LoriPaperEnvy
- Illinois – AdorenStudio
- Indiana – mrcwoodproducts
- Iowa – 5thstreetstudio
- Kansas – BeautifulPieShop
- Kentucky – SayIDoPrintables
- Louisiana – YourPersonalized
- Maine – RoweStationWoodworks
- Maryland – PaperBuiltShop
- Massachusetts – GustoSpice
- Michigan – HuckleberryHearts
- Minnesota – justplainbeckyw
- Mississippi – BibisBoutiqueMS
- Missouri – SeedGeeks
- Montana – BlackSheepBlankies
- Nebraska – ShaunaSmithDesigns
- Nevada – AMnails
- New Hampshire – TheCrownPrints
- New Jersey – MintyPaperieShop
- New Mexico – SuchGoodSupply
- New York – julioodean
- North Carolina – JennLorynDesigns
- North Dakota – boardgamemodder
- Ohio – SandyPawsCollarCo
- Oklahoma – BarnwoodUSAHomeDecor
- Oregon – crystalsNcreations
- Pennsylvania – Climbergoods
- Rhode Island – klgphoto
- South Carolina – JonleyGifts
- South Dakota – 81MetalArt
- Tennessee – 1Man1Garage
- Texas – NANApartysimplified
- Utah – TiredTruckerDesigns
- Vermont – TheStitchMill
- Virginia – MyWoodPhoto
- Washington – OojLaLaScraps
- West Virginia – MollyMcShabby
- Wisconsin – FreeSpiritCrafting
- Wyoming – LarissaKayDesigns
