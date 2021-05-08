These are the Top Etsy Shops in Each of the 50 States

The demand for online shopping is soaring, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the disruption it caused to bricks and mortar stores.

With around 4.3 million sellers in 2020, up from 2.7 million in 2019, Etsy is a hugely popular platform for online sellers.

In 2019, Etsy sellers contributed $6.6 billion to the US economy. The selling platform for handmade crafts and vintage items created 1.7 million jobs in the independent worker economy.

Given the prolific rise of Etsy as an online platform for merchants, entrepreneurs, online sellers and small businesses thinking about using the site to showcase and sell their products, may be interested in knowing which Etsy shops are performing best across the US.

Top Etsy Shop in Every State

To shed light on what sells the best on Etsy, Frontier Bundles – phone and internet providers – evaluated 500 shops across the United States that had at least 500 reviews, five stars ratings, and have made at least 2,000 sales.

Take a look at the top performing Etsy shops in each state across North America according to Frontier’s ‘The Top Etsy Shop from Each State‘ report.

Alabama – MonsterAndTomato

Alaska – FrontierDesignsAK

Arizona – LetmeseeyyouSparkle

Arkansas – BrushAndBarley

California – BeWellGroup

Colorado – AMarieQuiltCo

Connecticut – TheDangleDiva

Delaware – cloudsofrainbow

Florida – Worldincensestore

Georgia – MonogramElite

Hawaii – xoMamaPlans

Idaho – LoriPaperEnvy

Illinois – AdorenStudio

Indiana – mrcwoodproducts

Iowa – 5thstreetstudio

Kansas – BeautifulPieShop

Kentucky – SayIDoPrintables

Louisiana – YourPersonalized

Maine – RoweStationWoodworks

Maryland – PaperBuiltShop

Massachusetts – GustoSpice

Michigan – HuckleberryHearts

Minnesota – justplainbeckyw

Mississippi – BibisBoutiqueMS

Missouri – SeedGeeks

Montana – BlackSheepBlankies

Nebraska – ShaunaSmithDesigns

Nevada – AMnails

New Hampshire – TheCrownPrints

New Jersey – MintyPaperieShop

New Mexico – SuchGoodSupply

New York – julioodean

North Carolina – JennLorynDesigns

North Dakota – boardgamemodder

Ohio – SandyPawsCollarCo

Oklahoma – BarnwoodUSAHomeDecor

Oregon – crystalsNcreations

Pennsylvania – Climbergoods

Rhode Island – klgphoto

South Carolina – JonleyGifts

South Dakota – 81MetalArt

Tennessee – 1Man1Garage

Texas – NANApartysimplified

Utah – TiredTruckerDesigns

Vermont – TheStitchMill

Virginia – MyWoodPhoto

Washington – OojLaLaScraps

West Virginia – MollyMcShabby

Wisconsin – FreeSpiritCrafting

Wyoming – LarissaKayDesigns