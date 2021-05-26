What makes a business stand out? In some cases, it’s a new design for their products. Other times, it’s additional services to bring in a different target customer. Winding Wick Candles does both.

The candle company offers products crafted to look like sweets. And the owner provides courses and resources for those looking to start their own businesses. She’s even gotten attention from Etsy because of this unique model. Read about her journey in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Sells handmade candles.

Founder Tiana Coats told Small Business Trends, “My candles are decorative candles. They are crafted to look like desserts.”

Business Niche

Documenting her business journey.

Coats doesn’t just sell candles; she also provides business insights. In fact, she has a YouTube channel where she documents her business journey. And she even offers an online course.

How the Business Got Started

As a creative outlet.

Coats says, “I was working at my desk job and I wanted to pursue a creative career. That is when I started experimenting with candle making.”

Biggest Win

Being recognized by Etsy.

Coats explains, “In 2019 I won the Etsy HQ visit contest. Etsy flew me out to their headquarters in Brooklyn. I got a tour of their HQ and I got to sit in on some workshops.”

Biggest Risk

Launching an online course.

Coats adds, “I started a candle business online course. There was nothing else like it on the market and there was a huge learning curve. I decided to implement my idea and the program generated around $70,000 in the first year.”

Lesson Learned

Ask for help.

Coats says, “I should have hired help sooner. I went through extreme burnout at the end of 2020. I had to close my business for a month so I could recover.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Opening a storefront and creating jobs.

Coats says, “I would love to have a physical store where people can smell the scents in person.”

Business Advice

Don’t give up.

Coats explains, “My very first decorative candle that I purchased in 2018 had zero sales. I took a lot of time to come up with the concept and test the design. Even though nobody purchased it I knew that I had an interesting idea so I made a second design in November of 2018 and it sold over 200 units in a month. If I would have gave up after the first design I would have missed a huge opportunity.”

