Get More Out of Your Small Business Website with These 10 Tips

Your small business website can be one of your biggest assets. But there are so many elements that go into creating a successful site. There’s your content, SEO, marketing, and special features like blogs and ecommerce sections. To make the most of your site, learn from the experts in the online small business community.

Create a Killer Homepage Explainer Video

Your homepage is the perfect spot to give potential new customers an intro to your brand. And video is an amazing way to accomplish this. Learn how in this Pixel Productions post by Natasha Lane. Then head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Niche Your Business and Fix Your Marketing

Your website and other marketing materials are more likely to be effective if you have a clearly defined niche. In fact, many business websites are ineffective because they fail to speak to a specific customer. Learn how to fix your marketing materials with a niche in this Duct Tape Marketing post by Sara Nay.

Improve Your Web Positioning

Web positioning involves creating a digital strategy that includes valuable content on your website and other online content. If you’re looking to improve in this area in 2021, read the trends in this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya.

Get More Opt-Ins from Your Website Content

Content marketing on your website can be an effective way to get opt-ins from potential customers. You may already employ this strategy. But if you’re looking to improve, check out this Content Marketing Institute post by Tom Treanor for tips.

Focus on SEO

Your website can’t make a major impact if no one can find it. So SEO is a must. This concept is especially important for new business websites that want to grow quickly. Tommy Connors elaborates in this Smallbiztechnology.com post.

Learn These Essential Blogging Lessons

A blog can be a major part of your small business website. Or it could even be your main source of content and revenue. If you’re just starting out with this concept, you’ll quickly learn some lessons. Ryan Biddulph shares some in this Blogging From Paradise post.

Consider the Importance of Backlinks

Your website can grow exponentially if other sites link to you. This strategy can be especially effective if you can get backlinks from sites with authority. Even B2B businesses can grow with this strategy. Learn more from this UpCity post by David J. Brin.

Reap the Benefits of Owning an Online Store

Plenty of businesses operate online stores. But even if you’re not specifically running an ecommerce business, an online store may be beneficial. Lisa Sicard of Inspire to Thrive shares why in this post. And BizSugar members offered their input here.

Use IaaS to Grow Your Ecommerce Site

Infrastructure-as-a-service, or IaaS, offers a way to use cloud technology to improve your website. This can be especially beneficial for ecommerce businesses. Read about this concept from Neil Patel here.

Use Website Data to Discover Missed Sales Opportunities

Your website isn’t just a marketing tool. You can also use it to learn more about your customers. In this Search Engine Watch post, Joe Dawson goes over how to use data from your website to make more sales.

