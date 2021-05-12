You can’t hope to make an impact with email marketing if your messages don’t get delivered. Many businesses may not realize the effect of undeliverable emails. But ZeroBounce has started opening some eyes. Read about the business and its unique offering in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers an email validation and deliverability solution.

Founder and CEO Liviu Tanase told Small Business Trends, “It can be easy to take for granted when an email lands in the inbox. This isn’t always the case. They can end up in the spam folder and sometimes they are not delivered at all. Our service improves deliverability: we help emailers land in the inbox. The people who create email newsletters and promotions work hard on them and there are expenses involved.

“You’d be surprised how inefficient email marketing can become when deliverability begins to deteriorate. It’s not if that happens, it’s when. Email lists degrade fast – on average, around 22% of a database is no longer safe to use in a year.”

Business Niche

Accuracy.

Tanase says, “We have a 98% accuracy and because we believe in what we do. We have a money-back guarantee. That’s extremely rare in the email validation space.”

How the Business Got Started

To help businesses.

Tanase explains, “We were confident in our product and wanted to make our own contribution to the email space. Our customers’ goal is our goal – we want to help them land in the inbox. The tools we provide all work together to accomplish this goal.”

Biggest Win

Getting some major recognition.

Tanase says, “We first made the Inc. 5000 list in 2019. We were all very excited and it’s always a privilege to be recognized for the work you do. It occurred to me that it’s one thing to receive this honor, but what if we could even rank higher? Instead of resting on laurels, we decided to work harder.

“It worked and for the second time, we made the Inc. 5000 list. In 2020, we jumped to number 40 on this list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Also, this year, ZeroBounce took number 9 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Florida list.

“It was great feedback and also had an incredible impact on our reputation in the industry. It opened the door to a lot of new partnerships and collaborations.”

Biggest Risk

Creating a solution for a problem many customers didn’t know existed.

Tanase explains, “While we knew the email validation platform we built was critical for the market and our customers today, they didn’t widely understand it when we started.”

Lesson Learned

Put support systems in place to support growth early on.

Tanase says, “It’s obviously only in hindsight that you can really look back and determine how closely you were able to match supply and demand with your product. No one really gets it just right, but certainly the closer you can get, the better the customer experience and your ability to successfully scale.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Learning more about customer needs and wants.

Tanase adds, “Having the insight into what will ultimately be of the most value for our customers – and then delivering on that – is the key tenant of our value proposition.”

Team Communication

Global calls.

Tanase explains, “Our team is scattered around the globe. It can be a 9-hour time difference when we talk on the phone or Skype with each other. While some of us are calling it a day, others are just starting their computers. Somehow, we make it work.”

Favorite Saying

“You can’t take it with you when you go.”

Tanase explains, “It’s a derivative of something the Royal Naval officer Frederick Marryat said. It not only applies to money, but other things as well. If you love your car, don’t keep it covered up like Morris Frye.”

