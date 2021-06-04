If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As a business, you can always spruce up your presentation using 4K projectors for good effect. You can use projectors for all types of presentations, training, interactive advertising, sales pitches, and meetings. Whether they be videos, images, PowerPoint, or Excel documents, 4K projectors can help you make impactful presentations with your audience. There is nothing like having your presentations being projected on a massive screen allowing your audiences to see your presentations without squinting their eyes.

There are many 4K projectors in the market today. You can get a projector based on manufacturer, specifications, the versatility of input devices, voice assistant enabled, brightness, and of course price. Below is our list of top pick 4K projectors across brands and models to suit your needs.

Best 4K Projectors for Your Business

Sony VW325ES 4K HDR Projector

Top Pick: Sony’s VW325ES 4K projector X1 processor offers great image processing capabilities. It is coupled with an iris-controlled light output control delivering 4K HDR images. The full native 4K resolution on 3 SXRD imagers packs in 8.8 million pixels resolution for each image. In terms of brightness, it offers 1,500 lumens and has a standard 4K lens. This unit has a minimum throw distance of eight feet and a maximum throw of 40 feet. It comes in at 24.75 x 21.75 x 12.5 inches and weighs 39.1 pounds

Sony VW325ES 4K HDR Home Theater Projector VPL-VW325ES

JVC DLA-NX5 4K D-ILA Projector

Runner Up: This JVC offers a native 4K experience with 4096 x 2160 pixels thanks to its three imaging chips and 18Gbps transmission bandwidth. With its Constant Image Height (CIH) you have the option to choose from either 16:9 or 2.4:1 widescreen image, along with a 3D option. It comes with HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 ports for inputs and offers a dynamic contrast ratio of 400, 000:1. It comes with support for HDR10 which is the basic protocol for UHD playback as well as HLG and has an auto-tone mapping feature as well. This in return allows the tabletop projector to give you a great display while maintaining brightness. This projector comes in at 25.25 x 26.25 x 16.38 inches and weighs 45 pounds.

JVC DLA-NX5 4K D-ILA Projector

Optoma EH412ST Professional Projector

Best Value: Optoma’s Professional Projector offers 4K quality images with 1080 pixels. Ideal for classrooms, meetings, and training, it comes with a 50,000:1 contrast ratio. It offers 4,000 lumens of brightness for a variety of rooms at any time of day and allows images to be enlarged up to 120″ from only inches away. This ceiling mount projector features an array of connectivity options including 2 x HDMI, VGA in and out, audio-in and out, RS232, and USB-A. It comes with a 10-watt built-in speaker and simplifies the set-up without the need for external speakers. This unit is 12.4 x 9.5 x 4.5 inches and weighs 7.69 pounds.

Optoma EH412ST Short Throw 1080P HDR Professional Projector

LG Smart Dual Laser CineBeam Projector

LG’s HU810PW 4K UHD projector offers a 3840 x 2160 resolution. It provides up to 300 inches of projection screen size with lens shift, 2700 ANSI Lumens of brightness, and a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The unit has HDR10, HLG, and Bluetooth compatibility and offers a 1.6 x zoom capability. It offers three HDMI inputs, USB and has an onboard webOS that enables smart functionality, including app downloads and voice control via Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. This unit comes in at 13.3 x 16.1 x 5.7 inches and weighs 24.3 pounds.

LG HU810PW 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Smart Dual Laser CineBeam Projector with 97% DCI-P3

SAMSUNG SP-LSP9TFAXZA Projector

Samsung’s projector can cast a 130-inch image inches away from the wall in 4K. Thanks to its triple laser technology and ultra-bright 4K resolution, it delivers heightened contrast and detail with 2800 lumens. It comes with powerful 40W speakers with a 4.2.2 channel system along with front, center, and surround sound for a room-filling audio experience. This unit is 20. 14.4 x 21.7 x 5 inches and weighs 25.4 pounds.

SAMSUNG 130″ The Premiere Projector – 4K UHD HDR Smart TV 4.2Ch Sound System with Alexa Built-in

ViewSonic Smart LED 4K Projector

ViewSonic’s projector features 2,900 LED lumens and offers an immersive theater-like experience in 4K UHD or 3840 x 2160 pixels. It comes with dual 20W Harman Kardon speakers for solid sound quality. This unit comes with four HDMI 2.0 / HDCP 2.2 and the flexibility to connect all your devices while streaming 4K content. It has a throw distance that ranges from 3.28 feet to 10.43 feet and comes with 16GB internal storage. This unit is 18.2 x 16.4 x 6.3 inches and weighs 16.9 pounds.

ViewSonic Smart LED 4K Projector with Dual Harman Kardon Speakers

BenQ MH733 Business Projector

Benq’s projector comes with 4000 lumens and an HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It has a 16,000:1 contrast ratio, 16:9 aspect ratio and a 1.3x zoom capability. It features split screen, multiple screens from multiple devices, meeting control, seamless mobile device or computer display, and QCast can even act as a remote for your projector if needed. It has a USB reader for documents, presentations, and pictures while being compatible with most projector control systems including Crestron, AMX, PJ-Link, and Extron Control IP Link for network control via LAN. This unit is 11.65 x 8.7 x 4.57 inches and weighs 5.51 pounds.

BenQ MH733 Business Projector – 4000 Lumens for Lights On Enjoyment

What to Look for in a 4K Projector

Having a good 4k projector for your business can be an asset if you regularly make presentations. Look for the following specifications to ensure a quality projector.

Lumens: Brightness for projectors are measured based on lumens, which is the measurement of the total amount of visible light from a lamp or light source. The higher the lumen rating the brighter the lamp will appear. Consider the lighting condition in the venues you will be presenting to select the lumen level.

Brightness for projectors are measured based on lumens, which is the measurement of the total amount of visible light from a lamp or light source. The higher the lumen rating the brighter the lamp will appear. Consider the lighting condition in the venues you will be presenting to select the lumen level. Resolution: The resolution of your projector is important if you are looking for crisp high-quality images. Low resolution images, videos, and graphics will not come out great when blown up on a large screen. Consider the size of your screen, venue, and audience when you buy your projector.

The resolution of your projector is important if you are looking for crisp high-quality images. Low resolution images, videos, and graphics will not come out great when blown up on a large screen. Consider the size of your screen, venue, and audience when you buy your projector. Inputs: The more inputs your projector offers, the more options you have for adding other peripherals. You don’t want to look for adapters or use tools that are not compatible to display your content. Look for multiple inputs to ensure your microphones, additional speakers, pointers, etc. work properly.

The more inputs your projector offers, the more options you have for adding other peripherals. You don’t want to look for adapters or use tools that are not compatible to display your content. Look for multiple inputs to ensure your microphones, additional speakers, pointers, etc. work properly. Audio: Audio can be an important factor if you rely heavily on videos for your presentations. One cannot ignore the importance of sound when providing video presentations as it helps to enhance the experience. Most 4K projectors come with built-in speakers. However, make sure that the unit you plan on buying comes with a built-in speaker feature. If it doesn’t, you will likely have to invest in a speaker system if you don’t already have one. Portability: If you need a 4K projector for conferences, trade shows or you simply want to be able to move it from one place to another, then you should go for a model that is not too bulky and light weight.

Short Throw Vs. Long Throw

A projector with a short-throw lens allows placement closer to the wall – approximately 4–5 feet for a 120” image and it is installed on the wall or the ceiling closer to the wall. This is beneficial in tight spaces such as small meeting rooms or classrooms. Long-throw projectors on the other hand provide large images and are usually installed in the center of the ceiling in a large room.

Bottom Line

There are many issues to ponder before committing to buying a projector. 4K projectors are not necessarily cheap, but with digitally savvy audiences now the norm, the quality of the images you display matters. A 4K projector addresses most performance issues with price being the few drawbacks.

