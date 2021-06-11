Amazon recently announced that the 2021 Prime Day sale will be June 21-22.

And the company is offering a discount to shoppers if they make a purchase from a small business selling on Amazon.

Prime members who spend at least $10 on items sold by select small businesses on Amazon between June 7-20 will get $10 credit to spend on Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day is June 21-22

Prime Day has proven to be a great promotion for small businesses as it could one of their biggest earning opportunities of the year.

To take advantage of the promotion, small businesses will need to put in some marketing work to make sure their customers know about it.

Customers will also need to be Prime members so reaching out to them via social media to encourage them to sign-up is a good idea. Then it will be all about highlighting the deals on offer and driving as much traffic as possible to the dedicated Amazon hub.

Amazon Prime’s vice president, Jamil Ghani, spoke about the upcoming deal bonanza, saying: “Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members, and we’re excited to bring members great deals across an incredible selection, whether members want to shop and save on top brands, buzzworthy items, or small business collections.

“Since we launched Prime Day in 2015, it’s delivered great new ways to shop, gift, watch movies and TV, and even dance, and we’re excited to carry on that tradition,” Ghani added.

The epic 48-hour Amazon Prime Day will include exclusive access to limited time offers and promotions of new product launches, as well as top quality entertainment. The deals will cover the likes of fashion, household goods and home appliances, beauty products, toys, sporting goods and pet supplies. There will also be many limited time bargains on electronics as well as Amazon brands and Amazon devices.

Amazon Prime Day Small Business Discount

Amazon’s focus on helping small businesses succeed doesn’t end with the 48-hour Prime Day event either. As well as the $10 credit for spending the same amount with select small businesses, Amazon are also offering 10% cash back on certain deals for Prime members with either an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card.

Amazon is also creating numerous curated collections so customers can specifically support Black-owned, woman-owned and military family-owned small businesses.

It is going to be a very busy day for small businesses all around the world, so now is the time to make sure your business gets involved.