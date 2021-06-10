Employees Say In-Person Training Better Than Virtual

Most employees (67%) believe in-person training is more successful than remote training. 62% say physical training is more enjoyable than virtual, and 56% of employees find in-person training more satisfactory than remote.

These statistics were unveiled by a study by Paychex, providers of HR solutions to fit the needs of any size of business.

Paychex surveyed almost 900 working Americans, including employees and managers, to gauge an understanding about remote onboarding and training. The research revealed some interesting insight into how employees are adapting to new working practices.

Employees Prefer In-Person Training

While the majority of employees favor face-to-face training over remote, when it comes to onboarding, remote operations have employee support. 52% of participants say they find remote onboarding successful, compared to 47% who find in-person onboarding more successful.

51% say remote onboarding is more enjoyable than face-to-face. However, when it comes to what they consider more satisfactory, 61% believe in-person onboarding is more satisfactory than virtual.

Paychez’s insights are important to small business owners as they reveal which methods of training and onboarding workers deem more effective and enjoyable.

Enabling Employers to Provide the Most Effective Methods of Training and Onboarding

By offering the best way to train and onboard employees, businesses can make a good first impression. This can heighten staff morale and loyalty, which can lead to improved retention rates and a more productive workforce.

By showing which type of training is most successful, the research can help employers craft a more successful training environment and avoid making mistakes that could prove costly.

As the authors of the report write: “Making a good first impression can be just as important as laying the groundwork for workplace success and establishing boundaries and expectations. The onboarding process gives employers an opportunity to do all these things, which is why it’s crucial to avoid key missteps, like failing to address employee needs and differences or expecting charts and graphs to carry the weight of communication. These mistakes can set employees and their teams up for failure, and the virtual onboarding can make getting things right even more difficult.”

In-House Training Leads the Way

87% of employees identified training for remote skill exercises as a success. However, in-person training is generally considered better, with 67% saying it’s more successful. 62% believe it’s more enjoyable and 56% think in-person training is more satisfactory than remote training.

Most Common Methods of Remote Training

The research analysed employees’ thoughts on the different types of remote training. Video recordings is the most common method, with 76% of employees using this technique. However, when it comes to which method of remote training employees believe to be the most successful, Wiki links ranked in pole position, with 81% considering this method most effective.

51% use group video calls for remote training and 57% of employees believe this method is the most effective. Shared documents is the third most common method of remote training. It is also deemed effective, with 60% believing shared documents is the most effective way to be trained remotely.

With working practices changing, and more and more businesses adopting more flexible, remote or hybrid methods of working, it’s more important than ever that employers get their training and onboarding strategies right.

Paychex’s research provides important insight into what employees consider their preferred way to be trained. Remote working might have many benefits, but when it comes to training, employees, it seems, prefer more old-fashioned in-house methods.

Employers should take note and provide the training deemed most effective to get their relationship with employees off to the best possible start.