27% Plan to Quit Their Job as Pandemic Subsides

How has the pandemic impacted the workforce? According to a survey from Eagle Hill Consulting, 27% plan to leave their job as the pandemic subsides. Furthermore, 29% of workers expect to leave their job in the next year. For millennial workers, 33% are planning to leave post-pandemic and 36% are expecting to leave within the next year.

There is no question the pandemic has upended the way people work. And for many employees, it has translated to more of them saying they are burned out. The Eagle Hill Consulting COVID-19 Workforce Burnout Survey conducted by Ipsos on May 12-17, 2021, and November 12-16, 2020, says as much.

The research reveals for 53% of the U.S. workforce, burnout is a problem, and it goes up to 60% for millennials. Workers are attributing this to workload, juggling their personal and professional life, lack of communication and feedback, and time pressures.

Another telling data from the report is a three to one ratio (39% versus 13%) between those who are burnout and colleagues that are not when it comes to leaving their organization after the pandemic. And this is all taking place as the economy is opening up with a labor shortage.

Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting, explains the current state in the release. Jezior says, “The talent turnover tsunami is here. With vaccination rates climbing and workplaces re-opening, employees increasingly feel confident looking elsewhere for a job. And that is highly problematic for employers given the acute labor shortage.”

Stopping the Attrition

The biggest reason more than half of the workforce feels burnt out is because of their workload. And this the report says is motivating employees to look for greener pastures. However, Jezior goes on to say companies can take a proactive stance to mitigate it. Adding, “Now is the time for companies to carefully examine their talent retention strategies or they will find it increasingly difficult to bounce forward in a post-pandemic economy.”

Some of the strategies Jezior recommends for companies are:

Think creatively, act strategically

Keep top performers engaged

Listen to employee needs, then listen again

Take action swiftly and proactively

The Eagle Hill Consulting COVID-19 Workforce Burnout Survey polled U.S. employees on burnout and retention in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.