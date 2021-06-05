Get Started on the Right Foot with These 10 Small Business Tips

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Since so many small businesses fail in their first few years, a strong start is a must. If you plan on launching a business in 2021, careful planning can make all the difference. Here are tips from members of the online small business community to help you get started on the right foot.

Find the Right Niche for Your Business

Every business needs a specific niche to differentiate it from others in the industry. There are tons of different ways to identify a niche. Read this CorpNet post by Nellie Akalp for tips on finding the right specialty for your business.

Consider a Degree to Help with Your New Business

Education is essential for growing any endeavor. For certain types of businesses, a degree may even help you get started or reach the next level. If you plan to start a new venture this year, it’s worth considering. This post by Geoffrey Tracy on The Franchise King blog discusses the benefits of a degree.

Inject Necessary Life into Your Business

A small business is more than just the products or services it sells. So how can you inject some life into the company? In this Inspire to Thrive post, Lisa Sicard explores the idea. And members of the BizSugar community chimed in here.

Create a Working Business Budget

No matter how established a business is, it’s necessary to have a budget. New businesses often have to work under tighter financial restrictions. So creating a working budget is even more essential. Learn more about creating one in this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya.

Find and Hire a World Class Marketing Manager

If you want to get a new business up and running quickly, you need to market. And you may not have the time or skills to do that on your own. That’s where hiring a marketing manager comes in. Kyndall Ramirez offers tips for hiring one in this Duct Tape Marketing post.

Adopt the Right Best Practices for Your Business

Policies and best practices can help you and your team make decisions going forward. However, not all of them are worth your time or investment. In this Marketing Land post, Steve Petersen offers thoughts on best practices that can benefit businesses.

Learn from These Personal Brand Examples

When you start a business, you don’t just build a brand for your company. You may also want to create a brand for yourself. This may support your company and lead to more opportunities in the future. Victor Ijidola shares examples of personal brands in this GetResponse post.

Stay Safe and Secure When Working from Home

Lots of businesses, both new and old, are currently working remotely. If you plan to start with this working model, security is an important consideration. Learn more in this Onaplatterofgold.com post by Elechi Emekobum. Then visit BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Catch Up on Local Search Trends

Search engines provide a simple way for people to find local businesses to buy from. If you’re starting a local business, improving your SEO should be one of your first priorities. To do this, you need to understand the trends that are currently affecting the industry. Stephanie Newton of Bright Local elaborates in this post.

Grow a Facebook Group Quickly and Effortlessly

Community is an essential component of any business. And Facebook Groups offer a perfect forum for fostering this type of community. In this Social Media Examiner post, Dana Malstaff goes over how to grow this group without tons of time and effort.

