10 Secrets to Success on Instagram for Small Business Users

Instagram is one of the most powerful online marketing tools available to today’s businesses. But there are many tasks for business owners to consider to make the most of the platform. You need to grow a following, foster community, and eventually convert your usage into profit. Learn how to accomplish these goals with some help from members of the online small business community.

Grow Your Instagram Followers with These Hacks

Before you can make a major impact on Instagram, you need to build a following. So how can you get more people to your profile? Janice Wald of Mostly Blogging offers tips here. And you can see more commentary here on BizSugar.

Build Your Presence on Instagram

Once you start gaining followers, it’s time to focus on your presence on Instagram. This involves everything from your posts to your engagement with content from others. In this MyBlogU post, Ann Smarty details insights you can use to accomplish this goal.

Streamline Your Instagram Usage with These Handy Navigation Tips

It’s possible to spend a ton of time on Instagram each day. And browsing can be an effective way to increase reach and engagement. But it’s important to focus on the most important actions. The navigation tips in this Social Media Today post by Andrew Hutchinson can help you make the most of your time.

Create Branded Content on Instagram and Beyond

Some social media content can come across as generic. But if you add your own brand voice and design elements, your posts may be more likely to stand out. Connor Lahey explores how to create branded content for instagram and more in this SEMrush post.

Make Money with Instagram Right Now

Of course, your main goal with any business tool is ultimately to improve your bottom line. And Instagram is no different. You don’t even have to wait for sales to come in gradually. Jasmine Watts of Miss Millennia Magazine outlines how you can make money on Instagram right now in this post.

Use Online Marketing to Make Money

Whether you’re using Instagram, a blog, or online ads, the ultimate goal of your marketing is to make money. So how can you determine what tactics will be most effective in this area? Ivana Taylor explores this idea in this DIY Marketers post.

Create Eye Catching Instagram Ads

Like many social media platforms, Instagram offers advertising in addition to organic posts. Since it’s a visual platform, your ads need to really stand out to be effective. How do you accomplish this? Rachel Vandernick offers tips in this Search Engine Journal post.

Power Your Instagram Bio With These Linktree Alternatives

Linktree is a popular tool for Instagram users. It lets you add a landing page with multiple links so you can make use of the single link option in your bio. In this Blogging Wizard post, Christopher Jan Benitez goes over some alternatives. And BizSugar members discussed further here.

Engage Your Employees Online

Instagram and other social platforms don’t have to just be for communicating with potential customers. They can be effective tools for engaging your employees as well. If you want to make more connections with your team online, read this BizPenguin post by Ivan Widjaya.

Learn About the New Digital Economy

Instagram is one platform that is especially popular with Gen Z. And these young consumers are quickly ushering in a new digital economy. So what might this mean for your business and your social media usage? Learn more in this Social Media Week post by Erica Perry.

