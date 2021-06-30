Nimble Announces New CRM Integration with Microsoft Teams

Nimble, a global leader in providing simple and smart CRM for small business teams, has announced a new CRM integration with Microsoft Teams. The integration is designed to power Nimble customers’ virtual business engagements.

Nimble Announces Integration with Microsoft Teams

Nimble recognizes that customer data is at the heart of every business. Successful customer relation management relies on accurate data.

One of the benefits of the Nimble and MS Teams’ integration is that it provides teams with a shared detailed view of every customer inside Microsoft Teams Meetings.

The CRM provides businesses with access to important information on each participant in a meeting, including bios, business insights and history of communications. It also allows users to create new CRM contact records for meeting participants.

Performing Tasks Remotely

With the rise of remote workforces, Microsoft Teams has become an essential tool for many small businesses, helping them perform many essential tasks remotely. Nimble is enabling businesses to optimize productiveness when working remotely by enabling users to utilize the Nimble for Microsoft Team meeting experience.

Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble, explains how the new CRM integration with Microsoft Teams can help improve collaboration and build better customer relationships:

“Our customers rely on Microsoft Teams to work effectively across their organizations and to build and nurture relationships with customers. It’s necessary that we enable them to easily access existing Nimble contact records and create new ones directly from the MS Teams interface.

“It’s the basics that win big deals and we are excited to make it easy for our customers to add notes and send timely and trackable follow-ups.”

Take and Sync Notes

Taking notes has long been considered a vital way to ensure people have a better recollection of what happened during a meeting. It also means meeting minutes can be shared with people who couldn’t attend.

Through the CRM integration with Microsoft Teams, users can take notes during Teams’ meetings and sync them directly to Nimble. Consequently, completeness is ensured, as is accuracy of contact record history.

Follow-Up and Follow Through

Another feature of the new CRM is that businesses can send trackable and templated emails before, during and after meetings. This way, they are better equipped to stay on target with customers and prospects, something which every business needs to maintain relationships with existing customers and nurture business growth.

By automatically enriching contact records with personal and social information, Nimble users are armed with the information they need to engage intelligently with the people that matter to their business. Concurrently, they will save time on research and data entry, making these essential business tasks more efficient and less costly.