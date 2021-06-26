10 Tips for Nurturing Business Relationships and Marketing a B2B Brand

Relationships are an essential part of building and marketing any business. But they’re especially essential in the B2B sector. From online networking to meeting prospects and partners in person, these tips from members of the online small business community are specifically geared toward B2B brands.

Sign Up for a LinkedIn Account

LinkedIn is perhaps the most powerful social media platform for recruiting and B2B communications. But before you can start reaping the benefits, you need to sign up for an account. Chitra Reddy dives into the process in this Wisestep post.

Use These Analytics for Your B2B Marketing

B2B marketers generally value different analytics than B2C marketers. Since LinkedIn is one of the most popular platforms for this type of company, it’s worth learning the relevant metrics on this site. In this post on the Oktopost blog, Eyal Katz shares the measurements B2B marketers should know. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Host Productive Virtual Meetings

These days, virtual meetings are essential for building and nurturing relationships with other businesses and professionals. So how can you accomplish all your goals during these meetings without getting distracted? Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media discusses the concept here.

Become a Better Negotiator

Negotiations are often a big part of business relationships. You want to get the right terms for your business without ruining any ongoing agreements with partners or vendors. Learn how to accomplish these goals in this Small Biz Daily post by Alex Nilson.

Effectively Collaborate on Big Projects

Collaboration is a must for all business professionals. Whether you’re collaborating within your team or with outside partners or clients, learning this skill is crucial. In this Biz Epic post, Ivan Widjaya offers tips for those looking to improve collaborations.

Modernize Your Business

When developing relationships with other businesses, it’s often beneficial to use systems and processes they also use. If your business has fallen behind with technology, modernizing may help you form easier relationships. Learn more about modernizing your business in this Onaplatterofgold.com post by Anthony Williams.

Ask These Questions of Your B2B Influencer Marketing Agency

Influencer marketing isn’t just for B2C businesses. There are plenty of influencers and even whole agencies dedicated to B2B relationships. But before hiring one, some due diligence is required. The questions posed in this TopRank Marketing blog by Lee Odden may help you make the best choice.

Rock Your Blog with Triberr

Blogging is often especially useful for B2B businesses, since it helps establish expertise in an industry. If you plan to blog for your business and want to increase traffic, Triberr is a tool that may help. Lisa Sicard of Inspire to Thrive goes over the features and benefits here. And members of the BizSugar community chimed in with their own thoughts here.

Learn About Roundup Blog Posts

Sharing posts from other bloggers may be one of the best ways to start relationships with other businesses in your industry. Roundup blog posts provide an easy format for doing just that. Learn how to make the most of this technique in this Blogging Brute post by Mike Allton.

Use a VPN While Traveling to These Countries

Business trips can help you make in-person connections with companies in other locations. But in certain countries, you may need extra tech tools to conduct your normal business. A VPN may be useful in the locations listed in this Smallbiztechnology.com post by Matt Shealy.

