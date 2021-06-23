Best Payroll Services for Small Business Owners

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Payroll plays a critical role in the success of small businesses. Irrespective of the size of an organization, employees have to be paid on time consistently, and an efficient payroll process ensures that.

However, computing total wage earnings, holding back deductions, paying payroll taxes, and making payments require a lot of time and effort.

With businesses increasingly hiring remote employees, freelancers, and independent contractors, the payroll processes have become more complex than ever. Even worse, a tiny mistake in the payroll may lead to a hefty fine. So, it is reasonable to ask, should I outsource payroll to a specialist company offering payroll services.

How do Payroll Services Work?

Gone are the days when a payroll service provider had to visit your office to complete payroll tasks. Now you can easily avail online payroll services to streamline the payroll process in your business. The service provider will ensure that your employees are paid timely, and their legal obligations are met.

Companies offering online payroll services handle a wide variety of tasks. A basic payroll service provider will compute the gross wages of your employees, calculate applicable deductions, make a direct deposit or write paper checks on behalf of you, and take care of all employment tax filings, etc.

However, comprehensive service providers can manage additional responsibilities, such as administrating your business’s retirement accounts, filing new employee forms with the state, complying with any court-ordered wage programs, and more.

Your business can reap multiple benefits from outsourcing payroll services, such as:

Reducing cost

Enhancing productivity

Avoiding mistakes/penalties

Improving security

Outsourcing payroll to a specialist company is not the only option to do the job. You can also explore payroll software to save time.

How does payroll software differ from payroll services?

The following are some key points:

A payroll software package often needs training for your staff, but you can immediately start working with a payroll service provider

Human mistakes are more prevalent in working with a payroll application as your employees might not be skilled enough to use the newly adopted tool. But payroll service-providing company has rich experience in handling the complexities of payroll. As a result, the company is less likely to commit a mistake

You have to shell out lesser money in implementing payroll application than the money you will require to avail payroll services from a specialist company

Depending on the needs of your business, you can choose between adopting a payroll application or subscribing to online payroll services.

Finding the Best Online Payroll Service for Your Business

With so many online payroll service providers out there, picking the best one for your business can be tricky.

You cannot simply google for the top ten payroll service providers and select a company that offers cheaper services. Companies working in this domain provide different payroll services and plans to suit the varied requirements of businesses. And to get the best value for your money, you should follow a strategic approach.

The following steps will help you shortlist payroll candidates:

Collect references from your fellow business owners and make a list of five potential companies

Read online reviews and customer testimonials of those companies

Contact the potential companies to check if they provide satisfied client references

A few essential features of a good payroll service provider include but are not limited to automated payroll, tax forms, direct deposit, employee payroll portals, payroll reports, etc.

Each business has different needs. Therefore, you should list features your business demands and start looking closely at the shortlisted companies.

The right online payroll service provider will bring a long record of accuracy and reliability to the table, give strong customer support, and use advanced technology. Also, it will provide competitive pricing plans and offer unparalleled user-friendliness.

Best Payroll Services for Small Businesses

Getting payroll done is not a hard job these days. If you don’t want to hire an in-house HR team or a bookkeeper, there are options out there. You can opt for an online payroll application program or online payroll services to manage payroll in your company.

If you decide to pick a company to handle payroll services, you should make your decision considering features, ease of use, and cost.

We have listed here the top vendors for payroll services to help you select the right company for payroll processing.

ADP

ADP is a leading company offering cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions to its clients. In addition to payroll services, the company offers human resources, talent, time, tax and benefits administration solutions.

Here are some key highlights of payroll services from ADP:

Easier and faster payroll processing

Self-service for employee and manager (Online or with ADP’s mobile app)

24/7 availability of certified, experienced payroll professionals

Simple integration with other applications, such as HR systems, ERPs, and time and attendance tracking

ADP offers two types of payroll services – Small Business Payroll and Midsized to Enterprise Payroll. And each of these two payroll services come with four packages to choose from.

The most popular package in Small Business Payroll is Enhanced Payroll, which includes key features such as payroll delivery, tax filing, State Unemployment Insurance (SUI) management, Poster Compliance, and many more.

The company is currently offering three months free of its payroll services. To check the pricing of different packages, you have to visit the website of ADP and request a quote.

Square Payroll

Square designs easy-to-use online tools for small businesses to set up and run their business. It has a suite of tools to run payroll, manage eCommerce websites, and marketing. It also offers POS systems and payment devices.

Some key benefits of Square include:

Automated stress-free payroll tax filing

Easy team management and review (with website or mobile app)

Live specialists for support

Seamless integration with other invoicing, scheduling, and business management tools

Square has an all-inclusive flat pricing system for small business owners. It offers two monthly plans – Pay Employees & Contractors and Pay Contractors Only. Both the plans offer unlimited pay runs.

The Pay Employees & Contractors plan package features tax calculations and filing. You can use direct deposit, checks, or Cash App for employee payment. Timecards, healthcare and retirement benefits, and employee self-help app are the other facilities available with Square.

Square’s Pay Employees & Contractors plan starts at a monthly subscription fee of $29. And $5 per month is charged additionally for each person you add.

Gusto Payroll

Gusto is an online people management service for small businesses to run payroll and take care of their employees.

Gusto helps you process payroll and handle employee benefits. It also supports hiring and onboarding, time and attendance tracking, and other related features.

Among the salient features of Gusto Payroll solution are:

Easy and quick set up of payroll system

Automated tax and compliance management

Supports hourly and salaried employees

Easy download of pay stubs and various other payroll reports

Gusto has four monthly payroll management plans – Core, Complete, Concierge, and Contractor.

For small businesses which need simple salaries and wages management, and pay schedules, the Core plan of Gusto is the best choice. It offers a full-service payroll system, employee benefits, and more.

The Core plan is available at a base price of $39 per month, plus $6 per person per month. The Complete plan of Gusto, with additional team management features, is available at $12 per person per month. For Concierge, Gusto charges $149 per month, plus $12 per month per person.

Gusto enables you to run payroll effortlessly. But if you’re stuck, Gusto offers top-class customer service to help you out.

OnPay

OnPay offers cloud-based software for payroll processing, automation, and management for growing businesses. In addition to payroll, OnPay also comes with tools for human resources and employee benefits management.

With OnPay, you get useful features such as:

Multiple payroll scheduling options

Integration with accounting software and time tracking software

Friendly phone support for profile setup and troubleshooting

Mobile-friendly, fast-loading dashboard for anywhere usage

OnPay has one simple plan that includes all its features. It allows business owners to handle everything related to payroll, human resources, and benefits.

Onpay is available at the base fee of $36 per month, and an additional $4 per month for each person paid in that month. It doesn’t have any other fee for tax filings, direct deposit, and other features.

OnPay comes with a one-month free trial period. It also provides free account setup and migration of employee data into its system.

Intuit Quickbooks Online Payroll

Intuit Quickbooks offers a cloud-based service to manage employee profiles, their details, and payroll all in one place. Besides payroll, Intuit Quickbooks also offers HR support, insurance handling, and compensation coverage for employees.

Some key features of Intuit Quickbooks online payroll are:

Automated payroll management, tax filing, and payment

Easy on-the-go time and location tracking

Expert support for account setup and payroll management

Intuit Quickbooks payroll is available with three price plans – Core, Premium, and Elite.

The premium plan of Intuit Quickbooks payroll is the most popular package for small businesses. It offers HR management, along with payroll. Health benefits, workers’ compensation, and many other features are covered under this plan.

The Premium plan of Quickbooks payroll from Intuit is available for $75 per month, plus $8 per month for each employee. The Core plan of Quickbooks is for $45, plus $4 per employee. And for the Elite plan, Quickbooks online payroll charges $125, plus $10 per employee.

Intuit Quickbooks payroll offers a free trial for a month, or currently, you can pay a 50% discount rate for the first three months. You can get more information from Quickbooks’ website.

Paychex

Paychex is a leading provider of human resource management solutions for small to mid-sized businesses. In addition to various payroll services, Paychex takes care of benefits and insurance services too.

The prominent features of Paychex payroll are:

Effortless calculation and payment of payroll taxes

Flexible 24/7 customer support

Availability of compliance experts to help you with regulations

Controlled employee access to data

Paychex has three payroll packages for businesses – Paychex Go, Paychex Flex Select, and Paychex Flex Enterprise.

The most popular package is Paychex Flex Select, which clients can customize as per needs. Paychex Flex Select offers a user-friendly online payroll application, employee attendance and time tracking, an integrated system for human resources, and many other features for growing small businesses.

The basic Paychex Go plan is at a base price of $39 per month and an additional $5 for each employee every month. You can avail of a one-month free trial of the Paychex service.

To know the prices of other plans, you’ve to visit the website of Paychex and ask for a quote

Patriot Payroll

Patriot is an online web-based solution handling payroll for small businesses. Along with payroll solutions, Patriot also provides HR tools and accounting software to keep track of all your resources.

Here are some key features of the solution from Patriot:

Fast, simple and mobile-friendly

Employee and contractor payrolls in one place

Free payroll data setup and support

The features of Patriot payroll are available under two packages – Full Service and Basic.

The Full Service Plan is the most popular choice. It includes all the crucial features a small business would need for payroll. You can take care of employee benefits and deductions, and multiple payrolls and schedules.

The Full Service payroll package is available at a monthly charge of $30. An additional $4 per month is charged for each person paid. The Basic package costs $10 (plus $4 per employee) per month. The company offers a 30-day free trial of its services.

Paycor

Paycor is a company providing payroll and HR software to businesses of all sizes. The company also handles different aspects of people management, from recruiting to training and development, apart from payrolls.

Among the various features offered by Paycor are:

Precise accounting and bookkeeping

Payroll tax and employee benefits administration

Employee self-service on-the-go

Tax and compliance experts’ availability

Paycor has two payroll services – Small Business and Mid Market. Small Business payroll is available under three different bundles, while Mid Market payroll is a fully customizable payroll service.

The price for the Small Business Basic bundle starts at $99 per month. With this plan, you get access to PDF-only reporting, Paycor mobile access, and other primary payroll options. You can also add human resources services and Talent Management features on an ad hoc basis.

The Essential and Complete bundles are available starting at $149 and $199 per month, respectively.

Payroll4Free

Payroll4Free offers a full range of payroll services at no cost to its clients. It caters to businesses with a small team. This web-based solution also offers integrations with many popular tools.

The free benefits you enjoy with Payroll4Free include:

Easy step-by-step account setup tool

Benefits, 401K deductions, and contributions

Skilled payroll and tax professionals for support

Vacation and PTO tracking

Detailed reporting options

Payroll4Free has made its software available free of cost for small businesses (with 25 or fewer individuals). It allows businesses to pay employees as well as contractors, either by checks or direct deposit from their own bank account. Payroll tax calculation is also available.

Apart from the free features, Payroll4Free also offers two paid features – automated tax filing and deposit, and direct deposit through their account. These features are priced at $15 each, per month.

Payroll4Free runs only on Windows-based devices.

Payroll Mate

Payroll Mate is desktop-based payroll management software (for Windows devices) by Real Business Solutions. It meets all the payroll needs of small businesses and midsized companies.

Here are some key functions available with Payroll Mate:

Easy-to-follow setup process

Multiple payroll formats and pay-cycles

Offline record-keeping and employee information storage

Reporting and data exporting

Quick data backup and restore

Payroll Mate software package is available at a yearly price of $139. You can download and run this application on your desktop locally, without the need for the Internet.

It allows you to pay employees and contractors, and generate detailed reports and tax forms. The software package also offers custom categories for employee income, tax and deduction among other features.

Some features like Direct Deposit and MICR Ink Check Printing are optional. They cost extra; the prices of which are available on their website.

Deluxe Payroll

Deluxe is a leading HR solutions platform that integrates payroll, tax systems, and people management in one place. It offers a suite of services, including talent onboarding, attendance and time tracking, and benefits administration, apart from payroll.

Some of the prominent features of Deluxe payroll solutions are:

Simple and intuitive user interface

Employee self-service and benefits management

On-demand support from HR professionals

Effortless hiring and onboarding

Deluxe has three monthly payroll management plans – Lite, Blended, and The Works.

The Works is the most popular package for small businesses. It is an all-access package including features like workflow automation, performance tracking, workers’ compensation, and more.

The Works plan is available at a base fee of $39 per month. An additional $12 per month is charged for each employee added. Lite and Blended plans are available for $39 and $49, plus $7 per employee, per month, respectively.

You can also ask for a customized quote if you need extra features like time tracking and ATS or other upgrades.

PaySmart

PaySmart is an online payroll solutions provider specializing in payroll for small businesses. Along with payroll processing, it provides employee onboarding options, HR tools, and many other complimentary services.

The notable features of PaySmart include:

Easy and secure access anywhere

Automatic tax calculation, tax filings, and payment

Pay-As-You-Go workers’ compensation option

Remote time tracking, attendance, and PTO management

Access to regularly updated, important payroll related information

PaySmart provides custom-made payroll plans for small businesses. It offers an array of automated payroll and HR services through its cost-effective, personalized plans. Employee background checks and identity theft protection are also available.

To know the package prices, you’ve to contact their support department. They will provide you a free quote depending on your specific requirements.

Pay USA

Pay USA is one of the leading products in the cloud-based HCM software market. It offers automated payroll and human resource services to its clients. Along with payroll, it also has different productivity tools and resources essential for small businesses.

Here are some payroll services offered by Pay USA:

Employee payroll checks and direct deposit

Tax filings and payments

Assistance from payroll specialists

Data export to popular accounting software and other business tools

Next day or overnight delivery of reports anywhere

Pay USA provides customized payroll processing solutions to each of its clients. Its online tools bring payroll, employee self-service, and other HR features in one place. It offers time tracking, time off records, and attendance management too.

Additionally, Pay USA offers background screening and on-demand HR support. You’ve to contact them to get a custom quote as per your requirements.

PrimePay

PrimePay provides a host of services to run payroll, manage teams, and make businesses more efficient. In addition to payroll, it aids with taxation, reporting, and compliance as well. PrimePay helps manage the entire employee lifecycle.

Some of the key functionalities offered by PrimePay:

Online payroll processing and direct deposit facilities

Deductions, insurance and benefits administration

HR compliance and support team of licensed attorneys

Data integrity management and protection

The company offers two payroll plans to its clients – Starter Bundle and Starter Bundle + WFM.

The Starter Bundle enables businesses to automate their payroll and taxes, pay their employees electronically, and talk with trusted advisors when needed. It also offers employees access to statements, pay stubs, and other information.

For additional features such as time-tracking and employee self-help, PrimePay has Started + WFM Bundle. It includes a range of workforce management tools, besides payroll and HR.

To know the price of the packages, you’ve to contact the team through the website.

Rippling

Rippling is a cloud-based employee management platform. It syncs data from various tools with payroll and automates the entire process. Rippling brings together payroll processing, HR tools and PEO services in one place.

Here are some major benefits of using Rippling:

Pay employees and contractors across the world

Automated filing of taxes and compliance handling

Custom reports and detailed visualizations

Mobile app for employee self-help

Integration with over 400 business management tools

Rippling offers custom plans to avail its features. Apart from full-service payroll, you can get benefits administration, and time and attendance modules, among other features. It also offers features like onboarding/offboarding automation, task management, workflow automation, and many more.

You’ve to get in touch through the website to know how much Rippling payroll will cost you. The pricing plan starts at $8 a month per person.

SurePayroll

SurePayroll is one of the reputed products in the market of payroll outsourcing services. It offers benefits & HR management features like 401(k) plans, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and more.

Here are some of its main features:

Flexible payroll options

Payroll processing on the go (with the mobile app)

Live help even during the evenings & weekends

Payroll taxes calculation, payment, and filing with No Penalty Tax Guarantee

Access to updated resources, compliance, and forms

SurePayroll is available with two subscription plans – Self Service and Full Service. Both the plans come with features like unlimited payroll runs, automated payroll, direct deposit, and others.

Full-Service plan, additionally, has payroll tax handling among other features. The company also offers standalone integrations and tools as needed, on top of the packaged plans.

You need to visit the website to get a quote for the services. It is offering a 2-month free trial currently.

Wagepoint

Wagepoint is well-suited for small businesses and bookkeepers. Moreover, it also provides tools to track time and calculate paid time-offs and third-party software integrations.

Here are all the core features of Wagepoint:

Flexible and easy-to-use software

Free setup with a friendly support

Pay employees and contractors seamlessly

Custom incomes and deduction calculations

Integrations with helpful third-party applications

Wagepoint has a simple pricing plan for its payroll services. It is customizable based on the number of employees and the preferred frequency of payment.

With its single plan, businesses get access all its payroll features like automated tax calculations, benefits administration, and more. Add-on tools like time tracking and PTO management are charged extra.

To know about estimated plan prices, visit the website and use the pricing calculator.

Zenefits

Zenefits is a cloud-based HCM software providing payroll administration, reporting, and tax management to its clients. It also offers HR, benefits and scheduling, and integrates them with payroll, in one platform.

With Zenefits, you get advanced features like:

Fully integrated, easy-to-use software

Easy payment for extras and special bonuses

Stress-free compliance management and administration

The company offers three price packages – Essentials, Growth, and Zen. Payroll is offered as a separate service, to be paid for in addition to the paid packages.

The Growth package is the most popular plan which includes core HR, compensation management, performance management, and many more features. It is available for $18 per month per employee.

Essentials and Zen packages are available for $10 and $27 per month per employee, respectively. Zenefits is currently offering 14-day free use of its services.

Payroll add-on is available at an additional $6 per month per employee. It offers payroll summaries, detailed reports, and general ledger reporting among other features.

Main Features of Online Payroll Software

When you start searching for an online payroll application for your business, you may be overwhelmed looking at the available options. Why shouldn’t you be?

There are hundreds of options in the market, and all of them claim to equally good or better than others. To make sure you get the best deal, we have listed key features of an excellent online payroll application.

Let’s explore:

Unlimited Payroll

Unlimited payroll means you can run payroll as often as you want in a month without any extra fee. Some online payroll processing companies go the extra mile and allow their clients to set multiple payroll schedules for different employees.

This feature can be helpful for your business if you pay your employees multiple times in a month. OnPay and Gusto come with the unlimited payroll feature.

Time and Attendance Tracking

Time and attendance tracking is a feature that allows you to track the working hours of your employees.

You won’t have to manually calculate working hours, vacation time, sick days, holidays, and overtime by having this feature. This feature can automate the entire process of time and attendance tracking.

Paycor and ADP offer the time and attendance tracking feature.

HR services

A few applications can help you manage simple HR tasks such as HR analytics, events calendar, employee pay history, leave management, etc. If you don’t have any HR tool in place, you can look or for payroll software with the capability to handle HR services.

HR services offered by payroll applications vary from company to company. Therefore, it is better to look closely at the services before making the final decision.

ADP offers added HR services in their advanced packages.

Direct Deposit

The direct deposit feature enables you to deposit payroll directly into your employees’ bank accounts. This simply means you don’t have to hand over checks every week/month.

Direct deposit is beneficial to both your business and your employees. By depositing directly into your employees’ accounts, you can save time and money that you would otherwise spend in issuing and distributing checks. And your employees don’t have to make efforts to deposit checks in their bank accounts.

Patriot Payroll and Paychex come with this feature.

Insurance Plans

Some companies have a built-in feature to offer employees’ compensation insurance plans from leading carriers. Having this feature in your payroll software means you can find the best coverage for your employees and manage the insurance policy effortlessly. Payroll companies often manage disability insurance and health insurance.

Square Payroll and OnPay offer competitive employees’ compensation insurance.

PTO Management

There’re many reasons why you have to provide your employees with paid time off (PTO). Vacation, marriage, sickness, bereavement, and personal time are a few to mention.

Needless to say, managing multiple PTO policies in a business is a cumbersome task. Payroll software having the capability to do PTO management can make your life a lot easier and save you tons of time.

Patriot Payroll and SurePayroll have hassle-free PTO management.

Multiple Payment Options

If you want to provide your employees with multiple options to get paid, you should look for software with multiple payment options.

Paychex comes with multiple payment options – your employees can choose to get paid via direct deposit, prepaid pay card, or paper checks.

Employee Self-Service

Employee self-service is a useful feature that you would love to have in your software. This feature equips your employees with the ability to initiate a wide range of self-help actions.

Auto-routing workers’ queries to the right company, accessing/changing their personal information, and applying for leaves are just a few of the many benefits employee self-service can offer.

You must note that employee self-service features change from company to company. So, you should carefully look at the listed features to ensure you get what you need.

Paychex offers an excellent self-help feature along with many valuable features.

Tax Forms

Small business owners have to deal with a variety of federal, state, and local tax forms. Form W-2, Form 940, and Form 941 are just a few to name. It goes without saying that the process of filing tax forms is time-consuming, let alone the complexities involved in the process.

The good thing is you can automate the entire process of tax form filling. You just have to look for software that handles tax forms like W-2. Using e-file, e-sign, and e-fax technology tax form filling process can be fast and paperless.

Gusto can help you fill all necessary forms such as Form W-2, Form 940, Form 8974, Form 1099, Form 941, etc.

Payroll Taxes

Small business owners have to calculate and deposit payroll taxes timely for both themselves and their employees.

Employee payroll tax typically includes Federal Income Tax, State Income Tax, Social Security, and Medicare. And employer payroll tax can include Federal Unemployment Tax, State Unemployment Tax, Social Security, and Medicare.

Square Payroll can calculate and deposit federal and state payroll taxes and do the filing to appropriate state and federal agencies.

New Hire Reporting

You must inform about newly hired or rehired employees within 20days of hire to the state where the newly hired employee work. This is a legal obligation. Having a new hire reporting feature in your software can give you peace of mind. The payroll software company itself reports new hires to the government for you.

Gusto comes with an easy-to-use new hire reporting feature.

What is online payroll software?

Online payroll software are a solution that helps you manage the entire life-cycle of payroll operations end-to-end. With comprehensive payroll software, you can automate the whole payroll process in your business.

Here are three key points how online payroll software can help your business:

Automating payroll

keeping tabs on payroll expenses

Simplifying payroll tax filing

Gusto, OnPay, and SurePayroll are a few examples of online payroll software.

How do I do payroll for my small business?

You can do payroll for your business in three ways – manually doing payroll yourself, using payroll software to do payroll, and hiring a company offering payroll services to get payroll done.

Doing payroll for your business on your own is the most cost-effective way to get it done. But the process is prone to errors. Besides, it takes a boatload of time.

If you use online payroll software to do the job, it can save you a lot of time. But you or your staff may require a little training to use payroll software efficiently.

Outsourcing payroll to a vendor specialized in payroll services may cost you a bit more than buying a payroll software package. But a payroll service provider will give you complete peace of mind. This is because the entire payroll process will be handled by a specialized company.

What do payroll services include?

Payroll services include processing payroll calculations, payroll tax statements, year-end taxes, handling deposits, withholding and paying garnishments, new hire reporting, and more.

Payroll service providers offer different plans that come with different features. To pick the best payroll service, you should list down your requirements first. Then, start your hunt for the best payroll service provider.

Here are five key features that payroll services for small businesses must have:

Direct deposits and tax filing

Reporting

Compensation management

Compliance

Customer support

What is the cheapest payroll service for small businesses?

The cheapest payroll service for small businesses is Payroll4Free. All the basic payroll services are offered free by the company if you pay 25 or fewer people.

Rippling offers the second cheapest payroll service, which can cost you $8 a month per user. A few other cheap payroll service providers are Quickbooks online and Square Payroll.

When you’re looking for a payroll service for your small business, you must understand that the cheapest is not always the best payroll service provider. You should explore the features of different payroll companies and pick the one that suits your business needs.

What is the best online payroll service?

The best online payroll service is that caters to your needs and fits your budget.

Every business is different, and so are their requirements. There is no one size fits all kind of payroll service provider.

So, it is imperative that you should carefully assess the features of different payroll services and pick the one that serves you better. After all, there is no point in paying for payroll features that you will never use.

To get the best value for your money, you must start exploring at least five products (the more, the better). After considering features, prices, and your needs, pick the best available option.

What’s involved in implementing payroll software?

Implementing payroll software is quick and easy. Small business owners will find the process of implementing payroll software a lot easier than doing payroll without payroll software.

Here are five simple steps to implement payroll software:

Research to find out the best payroll software

Fix a target date for your first payroll

Make an implementation plan

Get your employees trained to use the software

Star using your payroll system

How much do online payroll services cost for small business owners?

Online payroll services typically cost from $10 to $150 per month for small business owners. This is a base monthly price, and you have to pay a monthly fee for each employee you add to the payroll system.

The cost of payroll services for small businesses varies from payroll provider to payroll provider. Also, a payroll company can have different payroll packages with advanced packages having additional features.

When you look for a payroll solution, you should first list down what your business needs. Doing so will help find the right payroll solution without burning a hole in your pocket.

What is unique about comprehensive payroll companies?

Comprehensive payroll companies cover each and every aspect of payroll and employee services. From key human resources services to workers comp to pay stubs to auto payroll, these companies handle all the tasks related to payroll.

Unlike payroll software that can handle specific tasks, a comprehensive payroll company can take all the payroll tasks off your plate. And as a small business owner, you will be left with more time to focus on improving customer service and lead generation as well as avoiding payroll mistakes.