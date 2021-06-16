Faith and business don’t always go hand in hand. But they do for Rock of Wisdom Apparel. The company started with a prayer and now spreads positive messages through scripture-related products. Read about the company’s journey and its message below in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Sells t-shirts and other printed items.

Owner Leona Lewis told Small Business Trends, “Currently, I sell graphic t-shirts and masks, but my brand will expand to other articles of clothing, accessories, house-hold items, videos, etc.”

Business Niche

Including scriptures and positive quotes on products.

Lewis says, “My brand exudes primarily a Christian message and general positive vibes.”

How the Business Got Started

After a lot of prayer.

Lewis explains, “I knew I was called to spread God’s Words/message. But because I am shy, I decided to do so via videos and printed items. I prayed and asked God to provide and He equipped me with the knowledge and resources to move forward.”

Biggest Win

Getting started.

The business is still getting off the ground. So the current growth and progress she’s seeing has been Lewis’s biggest accomplishment to date.

She added that she specifically appreciates, “seeing my vision come to fruition with the creation of my brand, website, and printing of my-shirts and masks.”

Biggest Risk

Starting.

Lewis adds, “Putting my vision/ideas out there. Then investing all my money into it, despite being a single-mother with financial struggles. I truly stepped out on faith and took this risk to start.”

Lesson Learned

Research business concept before starting.

Lewis says, “[If I could do it over again,] I would have wanted more knowledge/insight on how to start the business in general and explore all of my options presented to me.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Supporting the community.

Lewis says, “My business is owned by a young, Black single mother with a dream to help various members of the community.

“It has always been one of my dreams to employ struggling single parents and individuals who are on the Autism spectrum, such as my brother.”

Favorite Quote

2 Corinthians 5:7… “For we walk by faith and not by sight.”

Lewis adds, “And this is how I have been operating.”

