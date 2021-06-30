If you’re going to work with brides on their wedding day, it helps to be passionate about your work. Senada K. certainly fits that mold; she even worked with a bride on the day she went into labor.

Read on to learn more about this bridal hairstylist, her journey, and the interesting beauty tactic she uses with brides.

What the Business Does

Provides luxury bridal and celebrity hairstyling services.

Founder Senada K. Ceka told Small Business Trends, “Throughout my years in the bridal and beauty industry I have worked with countless people on one of the most important days of their lives, I’ve grown a love for the art of hairstyling and bringing my visions to life.”

Business Niche

Creating unique and personalized looks.

Ceka says, “One thing I am known for over my competitors is putting my own twist on various hairstyles, setting new trends, and truly working from the heart. You have to have a good eye for the bridal looks considering each bride is different, different faces, traditions, and different experiences overall!”

How the Business Got Started

As a side hustle.

Ceka adds, “I started working in the beauty industry when I was 20 years old, starting off in a salon while simultaneously taking house calls. I started freelance bridal work later in my career, and ever since then it has been amazing and such a blessing.”

Biggest Challenge

Navigating a pandemic.

Ceka says, “When coronavirus hit, it did have an effect on the bridal industry considering there was a big slow down for weddings due to outside circumstances. Thankfully now, everything is slowly getting back to ‘normal’, so happy to be doing my brides again!”

Biggest Risk

Working hard, even while pregnant.

Ceka says, “The night I went into labor, I had a bride that morning!”

Lesson Learned

Treasure every experience.

Ceka explains, “Everything I went through, I went through for a reason. I’m so grateful for the people I’ve met throughout this experience, the brands I’ve worked with, the moments I’ve shared, and the accomplishments I achieved along the way, were truly priceless.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Developing products.

Ceka says, “If I had an extra $100,000 in my business, I would absolutely create products and tools for my own line!”

Fun Fact

An interesting beauty tactic.

Ceka specifies, “An interesting funny thing about my business is that I use krazy glue on my brides ears to hold them back!”

* * * * *