Why does Sole Proprietorship offer no liability protection for business owners? If you are about to establish the business structure of your company, this is just one of the questions you need to ask. Knowing the right business structure for you is extremely important.

What Business Structure is Right for You? is a free webinar that will answer the first big legal question as a new business owner. Nellie Akalp, the CEO of CorpNet.com and Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trends LLC, will be hosting the webinar and answering your questions.

You can register by clicking the red button to attend the webinar on Jun 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. (EDT).

WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?

June 17, 2021, Online

Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.

H.A.R.O. Tips/Dealing with Publicists for Brands with Alex Yong

June 23, 2021, Online

Have you ever wondered how to get your small business featured in the local news or on a major website? Help a Reporter Out (H.A.R.O.) is the answer. Find out how to get publicity for your business from retired reporter and trend watcher Alex Yong.

Demystifying Google Ads: PPC Fundamentals for Small Businesses with Lior Krolewicz

July 14, 2021, Online

The best way to get immediate business is by using Google Ads. Knowing what you’re doing will bring the best results and keep you from wasting your hard-earned cash. Learn the latest strategies from PPC Specialist Liam Krolewicz, CEO and Founder of Yael Consulting.

WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate

July 28, 2021, Online

Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.

Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses with Monique Johnson

July 28, 2021, Online

Which social networks are most important for your small business? How do you know what to share and when? Craft a winning strategy using these tips from Virtual Event Producer, Speaker and Business Coach Monique Johnson.

Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021

October 4, 2021, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

What if you could rapidly scale your consulting, coaching, professional services, outsourcing, certified diverse company or other corporate supplier business with lucrative B2B clients…clients who buy from you month after month, year after year, with a well that never runs dry. That’s exactly what we’ll show you how to do when you join us!

WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business

October 20, 2021, Online

Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.

