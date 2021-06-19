Do you want to know how to get publicity for your small business? Retired reporter and trend watcher Alex Yong will bring his expertise along with Help a Reporter Out (H.A.R.O.) to show you how you can get your small business featured in the local news or on a major website.
By giving your business the most media opportunities possible, you can get more eyes on your company. Attend this free webinar to find out how.
Click on the red button and register now to attend the webinar on Jun 23, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT (1 hr).
How much could your business benefit from expert advice? What if you could hear from 34 experts — and it won’t cost you a penny! We have the huge SmallBizAid.org live virtual event coming up for you on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Thousands of business owners like you answered a survey asking what they really wanted to know. And based on that, 12 workshops were created.
And the most exciting part is that many of the workshops have panels of 3-4 people knowledgeable about that specific topic. So you get the benefit of hearing from multiple viewpoints in those sessions.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
H.A.R.O. Tips/Dealing with Publicists for Brands with Alex Yong
June 23, 2021, Online
Have you ever wondered how to get your small business featured in the local news or on a major website? Help a Reporter Out (H.A.R.O.) is the answer. Find out how to get publicity for your business from retired reporter and trend watcher Alex Yong.
Register Now for Our Inaugural SmallBizAid Virtual Event! June 23rd! It’s Free!
June 23, 2021, Online
Choose from 12 Expert-led Workshops. Our inaugural SmallBizAid event focuses on the critical insights that you want and need to know about now – the New Digital Customer and what you can do to win their business.
Demystifying Google Ads: PPC Fundamentals for Small Businesses with Lior Krolewicz
July 14, 2021, Online
The best way to get immediate business is by using Google Ads. Knowing what you’re doing will bring the best results and keep you from wasting your hard-earned cash. Learn the latest strategies from PPC Specialist Liam Krolewicz, CEO and Founder of Yael Consulting.
WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate
July 28, 2021, Online
Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.
Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses with Monique Johnson
July 28, 2021, Online
Which social networks are most important for your small business? How do you know what to share and when? Craft a winning strategy using these tips from Virtual Event Producer, Speaker and Business Coach Monique Johnson.
Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021
October 4, 2021, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
What if you could rapidly scale your consulting, coaching, professional services, outsourcing, certified diverse company or other corporate supplier business with lucrative B2B clients…clients who buy from you month after month, year after year, with a well that never runs dry. That’s exactly what we’ll show you how to do when you join us!
WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business
October 20, 2021, Online
Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.
More Events
- The Future of Entrepreneurship in America
June 21, 2021, Online
- DigiMarCon Silicon Valley 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
June 23, 2021, San Francisco, CA
- DBW West
July 7, 2021, Seattle, WA
- Vendcon21
July 16, 2021, Online
- 17th International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Mining MLDM’2021
July 17, 2021, New York, NY
- Talent Acquisition Week | VIRTUAL
July 19, 2021, Online
- DigiMarCon America 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference
July 21, 2021, Online
- 6th Annual Advancing AEC Technology 2021 | July 26-28 | Chicago, IL, USA
July 26, 2021, Chicago, IL
- Thought Leader Liaison Engagement Summit
July 28, 2021, Online
- DigiMarCon Ireland 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
August 11, 2021, Dublin, Leinster
- MoCannBizCon+EXPO
August 11, 2021, St.Louis, MO
- Innovation Review on Mapping & Localization
August 12, 2021, Sunnyvale, CA
- DigiMarCon New Zealand 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
August 18, 2021, Auckland, New Zealand
- DigiMarCon Australia & New Zealand 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
August 25, 2021, Sydney, NSW
- The Driving Change Conference
September 14, 2021, London, UK
- DigiMarCon Asia Pacific 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference
September 15, 2021, Online
- The Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference
September 15, 2021, London, UK
- 2nd Annual – The Print Event
September 21, 2021, Online
- Pitch Please! The Ultimate Women’s Power Pitch Summit
September 27, 2021, Online
- DigiMarCon South Africa 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
September 29, 2021, Johannesburg, Gauteng/South Africa
More Contests
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Image: Depositphotos