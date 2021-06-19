Do you want to know how to get publicity for your small business? Retired reporter and trend watcher Alex Yong will bring his expertise along with Help a Reporter Out (H.A.R.O.) to show you how you can get your small business featured in the local news or on a major website.

By giving your business the most media opportunities possible, you can get more eyes on your company. Attend this free webinar to find out how.

Click on the red button and register now to attend the webinar on

How much could your business benefit from expert advice? What if you could hear from 34 experts — and it won’t cost you a penny! We have the huge SmallBizAid.org live virtual event coming up for you on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Thousands of business owners like you answered a survey asking what they really wanted to know. And based on that, 12 workshops were created.

And the most exciting part is that many of the workshops have panels of 3-4 people knowledgeable about that specific topic. So you get the benefit of hearing from multiple viewpoints in those sessions.

H.A.R.O. Tips/Dealing with Publicists for Brands with Alex Yong

June 23, 2021, Online

Have you ever wondered how to get your small business featured in the local news or on a major website? Help a Reporter Out (H.A.R.O.) is the answer. Find out how to get publicity for your business from retired reporter and trend watcher Alex Yong.

Register Now for Our Inaugural SmallBizAid Virtual Event! June 23rd! It’s Free!

June 23, 2021, Online

Choose from 12 Expert-led Workshops. Our inaugural SmallBizAid event focuses on the critical insights that you want and need to know about now – the New Digital Customer and what you can do to win their business.

Demystifying Google Ads: PPC Fundamentals for Small Businesses with Lior Krolewicz

July 14, 2021, Online

The best way to get immediate business is by using Google Ads. Knowing what you’re doing will bring the best results and keep you from wasting your hard-earned cash. Learn the latest strategies from PPC Specialist Liam Krolewicz, CEO and Founder of Yael Consulting.

WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate

July 28, 2021, Online

Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.

Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses with Monique Johnson

July 28, 2021, Online

Which social networks are most important for your small business? How do you know what to share and when? Craft a winning strategy using these tips from Virtual Event Producer, Speaker and Business Coach Monique Johnson.

Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021

October 4, 2021, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

What if you could rapidly scale your consulting, coaching, professional services, outsourcing, certified diverse company or other corporate supplier business with lucrative B2B clients…clients who buy from you month after month, year after year, with a well that never runs dry. That’s exactly what we’ll show you how to do when you join us!

WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business

October 20, 2021, Online

Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.

