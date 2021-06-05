Learn How to Choose Your Marketing Strategy in this Webinar

The right marketing strategy can improve your bottom line and increase the recognition of your brand. If you want to know how to choose the right strategy for your small business make sure to register for the, “How to Choose Your Marketing Strategy, Do LESS Marketing and Make More Money!” webinar.

Ivana Taylor, publisher of DIYMarketers.com, will be sharing how to choose your marketing strategy. Ivana teaches small businesses, consultants and freelancers how to automate their marketing on less than $17 a day. She has spent hours testing the latest marketing platforms and tools.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?

June 17, 2021, Online

Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.

WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate

July 28, 2021, Online

Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.

Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021

October 4, 2021, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

What if you could rapidly scale your consulting, coaching, professional services, outsourcing, certified diverse company or other corporate supplier business with lucrative B2B clients…clients who buy from you month after month, year after year, with a well that never runs dry. That’s exactly what we’ll show you how to do when you join us!

WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business

October 20, 2021, Online

Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.

