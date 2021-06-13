SyncFloor Gives Fitness Instructors Access to Music for Digital Classes

SyncFloor, a B2B platform that provides licensed access to commercial music for businesses, has launched a service that gives fitness instructors access to music for digital classes.

Via online subscription services Bande and The Class, SyncFloor will bring music for on-demand and live streaming fitness classes.

Similar to the music it provides to podcasters, music supervisors and other content creators, SyncFloor will bring a new music experience specifically for fitness trainers.

SyncFloor Offers Music for Virtual Fitness Instructors

The Covid-19 pandemic created a boom in digital fitness. The demand for fitness instructors to deliver digital sessions remains high. The personal fitness industry is a profitable sector to get into. To help improve online fitness lessons, fitness instructors need to have access to the right technology, facilities and services, including music.

The Class, providers of a music-driven workout experience, and Bande, a virtual fitness community, have turned to SyncFllor to provide one-click licenses of high-quality commercial music. The collaboration will mean fitness instructors have more streamlined and easy access to music for digital classes.

As Kirt Debique, co-founder and CEO of SyncFloor explains: “The ability to legally source great commercial music directly impacts the quality of experience fitness brands deliver to their subscribers. They need quality music for live and on-demand classes.

“We can help companies with both, and we have all the music they need, from hip hop for kickboxing or dance pop for HIIT, to chillhop for yoga,” Debique continues.

Empowering Fitness Instructors

Designed to empower fitness instructors, SyncFloor has built a new suite of tools to assist them in finding the right music via a patented search. Using song segments and BPM customization, fitness instructors can craft a more unique class experience. They can also license a set of tracks with a single click.

Simplifying Payment for Fitness Instructors

As a means of simplifying payment, the platform has fitness-specific license fee structures and offers monthly invoicing.

SyncFloor has been hailed as a “game changer” by fitness instructors. By collaborating with The Class and Bande and drawing on an expanding curated music catalogue from around the world, SyncFloor delivers a complete solution for the burgeoning online fitness market.