ThryvPay App Processes Payments for Small Business Service Providers

If you have a service-based business, ThryvPay says it has a payment processing solution that is less expensive, more flexible, and easier to use. And it is making the ThryvPay App available as a standalone app free of charge for non-Thryv customers.

ThryvPay App and Small Business Service Providers

According to the company, ThryvPay is the only payment processor specifically designed for service-driven small businesses and professional providers. And as more small businesses start their company in the digital world or move some of their existing operations there, affordable payment processing is essential. The same goes for the millions of solopreneurs, freelancers, consultants, contractors, and professional service providers around the world.

Functionality and Simplicity

Small businesses want applications that are easy to use on their side as well as the customer-facing interface. They also want useful functionalities they can integrate into their workflow when it comes to accepting or making payments. ThryvPay says it makes this possible with more than 20 functions.

Some of the standout features of ThryvPay are:

Competitive processing fees: Credit card processing rates start at 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction for major credit whether by invoice or keyed. The rates for ACH (Automated Clearing House) are a minimum of $1.00 or 1%, up to a maximum of $9.00.

Credit card processing rates start at 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction for major credit whether by invoice or keyed. The rates for ACH (Automated Clearing House) are a minimum of $1.00 or 1%, up to a maximum of $9.00. More payment options: Your business can accept all major credit cards as well as ACH payments. There is also an optional integration with Plaid, free of charge. This will help your small business know funds are available for ACH payments, at the time of payment.

Your business can accept all major credit cards as well as ACH payments. There is also an optional integration with Plaid, free of charge. This will help your small business know funds are available for ACH payments, at the time of payment. Manage service-based payments . You can create, save, and manage paid services and schedule one-time, recurring, or custom payment plans.

. You can create, save, and manage paid services and schedule one-time, recurring, or custom payment plans. Gives customers more payment options: You can handle payment transactions using QR codes, SMS messages, and email for quick payment requests using your customer’s device.

You can handle payment transactions using QR codes, SMS messages, and email for quick payment requests using your customer’s device. Real-time reporting: You can see all transaction and payment activities anytime. Furthermore, Thryv provides backup support with its dispute assistance service. This not only protects your business but also gives your customers peace of mind.

You can see all transaction and payment activities anytime. Furthermore, Thryv provides backup support with its dispute assistance service. This not only protects your business but also gives your customers peace of mind. Generate more revenue: With the ThryvPay app, you can accept tips and charge fees for convenience to offset credit card fees.

Service Providers and Payment Processing

In the release, Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing, said, “Service-based small businesses have specific needs when it comes to taking payments.”

Shawn James of Opulence Transportation in Norfolk, Va., explains it this way. “We’re a mobile business and having an app that has easy mobile capabilities is really nice.” Adding, “The app is neat – it’s easy to keep up with, and I can see payments made and easily identify missing payments from clients.”

For small business service providers, freelancers, and other individuals running a lean operation, simplicity and functionality are paramount. Especially when it comes to payment processing. Add low fees and more payment options, the ThryvPay app seems to be on the right track to address the needs of this group.