For Zoho Bigin customers, the journey through the past year was smoother.

It’s been one year since Zoho, a global technology company, launched Bigin. Bigin is a pipeline centric CRM for small businesses. Within a year, 7,500 small business owners had become Zoho Bigin customers, in the Biginners Club.

Here are some categories where Bigin helps business owners: Contact management, calls, tasks, notes, deals, events and emails. All those business management tools are in one place – Bigin.

“CRM should be simple – it should just work,” said Yatheesh Raj R, Zoho product marketing lead for Bigin. “It only takes about 30 minutes to get started.

“Over the past year, there has been a remarkable rise in small businesses adopting technology to move their business operations online. A CRM system is probably one of the first few things they look for in their digital transformation journey,” he added. “At the same time, they will need solutions that work right from the get-go. This has been one of our key learnings, and it has helped us in coming up with updates that are more practical and focused on our small business customers.”

Bigin didn’t stop and rest on its success. Bigin now includes an industry-first mobile pipeline view (patent pending). There are also updates enhancing

Bigin’s capabilities in usability, extensibility and enhanced mobility. Business owners have options to customize Bigin, tailoring it to their needs and expanding customer relationships. For more information, see what’s new.

Usability

Customized module names – A customer can type in any name to rename a default module

Reduced required fields for contacts – Want to simplify with just name, number and email? Or do you want to include an address? You can customize and set up the template you prefer.

Faster actionable search – you can search by name, topic, email address and more, all just one click. Can send an email or add a new note without having to visit records individually.

Stages – All stages of a project or deal can be viewed at once, allowing the user to focus on actions that are needed. Customers can rearrange based on their unique needs.

New telephony features – Users can record calls, transfer calls, or move calls into a waiting queue.

Extendibility

Bigin’s new integrations include MailChimp, Zoho Books, Zoho Invoice, Zoho Form, Zoho CRM and Zoho Sites.

Bigin supports 85 third-party telephony vendors, public APIs, including Rest APIs, and Bulk APIs.

Connect with any third-party app of your choice through Zapier and Zoho Flow.

Enhanced Mobility

Bigin now has a unified pipeline view across platforms. Most CRMs lead to a list to choose an app. With Bigin, All the platforms can be viewed at the same time. Sales reps can see right from their Smartphone or via an exclusive app on MacOs.

Dedicated MacOs App (Apple voted Bigin’s Dedicated MacOs App as “the best Mac App with awesome widgets.”)

Here’s what one customer said about Bigin:

“I tried Bigin and was excited to find that I was able to organize my clients and data, all in one place. I previously spent years trying to put together different vendors to manage the different aspects of my business, but it was too overwhelming and expensive. Bigin has saved me a great deal of time and money.” – Susan Carpenter, Founder of Life’s Door Meditation

Zoho Bigin – Now and Future

Zoho leaders say that Bigin will continue to add enhancements, such as advanced workflow automation, support for multiple global currencies and a simple process automation tailored for small businesses.

“Small and micro businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and we are pleased to have helped over 7,500 of them grow their business during these tough times. With the most affordable pricing in the industry, a promised setup time under 30 minutes, and an extremely low learning curve, our aim was to make it as easy as possible for companies to get started with a CRM. We are taking a major step ahead in our vision to offer the best possible CRM experience for our small business customers,” says Mani Vembu, Chief Operating Officer of Zoho. “Mobility is a crucial aspect which is often an afterthought for most SaaS vendors. I am happy to say that we have adopted a mobile-first approach with Bigin. Thousands of customers have taken advantage of our unique, industry-first unified pipeline view.”

Pricing and Availability

At $7/user/month, billed annually, Bigin is not just built for small businesses, it is also priced for them. For more information, please visit Zoho Bigin.

Image: Zoho