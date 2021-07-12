If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Digital cameras are an important tool for a small business. If you have a website, social media channels, or any other digital outlet, you need a quality digital camera. But figuring out the best digital camera for a small business can be a grueling task. This is because there are so many cameras in the market.

You also must consider the ever-improving quality of smartphone cameras. And while the high-end flagship smartphones deliver great quality, they still don’t have all the specs of a digital camera. This trend has driven the market to move from inexpensive point and shoots to mid-range and expensive cameras.

Another important point to note is that photography or video is a huge field. And you can spend a large amount of money on the equipment. However, for most small business owners the very high-end equipment is overkill.

In this list of the best digital cameras for a small business, you will see what is available without going too far on the high-end scale.

Best Digital Camera for a Small Business

Canon EOS 6D Mark II

Top Pick: The Canon EOS 6D Mark II is a reliable DSLR workhorse you can use for a wide range of applications. For still images, a newly developed 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor works together with a DIGIC 7 Image Processor. This creates sharp images with high performance in low light with a native sensitivity range of ISO 100-40000.

The video function delivers 4K and Full HD time-lapse video recording that automatically combines still images. And when it comes to connectivity, you get built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth for remote shooting, image transfer, and more.

With this configuration the camera is 2.9 x 5.7 x 4.4 inches, weighs 1.69 pounds, and comes with an EF 24-105mm IS STM lens.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II with EF 24-105mm IS STM Lens, WiFi Enabled

Sony a9 II Mirrorless Camera

Runner Up: The a9 II has a 24.2MP full-frame Exmor RS BSI stacked CMOS sensor along with an updated BIONZ X processor. With these specs, it can shoot up to 20 fps with a silent electronic shutter or up to 10 fps with a mechanical shutter.

The sensitivity range can reach up to an expanded ISO 204800 incorporating a 693-point phase-detection autofocus system. This allows it to track subjects intelligently along with Real-time Eye AF to ensure critical focus on moving subjects. The video capability includes UHD 4K video recording at up to 30 fps and quick and slow-motion recording.

You can send images and video using the high-speed 2.4 or 5 GHz Wi-Fi and up to 1 Gbps Ethernet with secure FTP transfer. With this configuration, the camera is 6.14 x 5.55 x 9.57 inches, weighs 3.39 pounds, and comes with an SEL100F28GM 100mm f2.8 medium-telephoto fixed prime camera lens.

Sony a9 II Mirrorless Camera: 24.2MP Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Digital Camera with Continuous AF/AE

Sony Alpha a7 IIK

Best Value: This Sony mirrorless camera is affordable while delivering great value for the technology it delivers. The Alpha a7 III is ideal for both photo and video applications. A full-frame 24.2MP Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processor deliver a 10 fps continuous shooting rate. This includes an improved autofocus performance employing a combination of 693 phase-detection points and 425 contrast-detection areas.

It has a sensitivity range from ISO 100-51200, which can be expanded to ISO 50-204800. Video recording capabilities provide UHD 4K video with the full width of the full-frame.

With this configuration, the camera is 5 x 2.36 x 3.78 inches, weighs 1.32 pounds and it comes with a 28-70mm lens.

Sony Alpha a7 IIK E-mount interchangeable lens mirrorless camera with full-frame sensor with 28-70mm Lens

Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Digital Camera

The Fujifilm X-T4 is a mirrorless camera with the APS-C-format and 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor. It is capable of high-resolution recording with support for DCI/UHD 4K video at 60 fps and Full HD recording up to 240 fps. The sensitivity goes from ISO 160 -12800, and it can carry out continuous shooting up to 15 fps with the mechanical shutter.

The sensor delivers a hybrid autofocus system combining 425 phase-detection points with a contrast-detection system for AF performance.

With this configuration, this camera is 3.65 x 5.3 x 6.01 inches, weighs 2.13 pounds, and comes with a w/XF18-55mm lens.

Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Digital Camera XF18-55mm Lens Kit

Nikon Z 7II FX-Format Mirrorless Camera

This new version of the Nikon Z 7II sports a high-resolution 45.7MP FX-format BSI CMOS sensor and dual EXPEED 6 image processors. This allows the sensor to support a native sensitivity range down to ISO 64. A 493-point phase-detection AF system in the sensor supports Eye-Detect AF in Wide-Area AF modes during movie recording. This allows the camera to focus in low light down to -4.5 EV.

The new processing also delivers faster speeds, including a fast 10 fps continuous shooting rate along with a deeper buffer. It supports UHD 4K 60p video with external recording in 10-bit using N-Log or HLG (HDR) modes and raw video output.

A single mount accepts the line of NIKKOR Z lenses as well as around 360 F-mount NIKKOR lenses with an FTZ mount adapter.

With this configuration, the camera is 8.78 x 2.74 x 3.96 inches, weighs 3 pounds, and comes with the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens.

Nikon Z 7II FX-Format Mirrorless Camera Body w/NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S Black

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III is a Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera suitable for photography and video. It features a 20.4MP Live MOS sensor and an updated TruePic IX image processor. With the electronic shutter, it allows you to take quick continuous shooting up to 60 fps, and with the mechanical shutter 15 fps.

For video, you get DCI and UHD 4K recording. Other features include a sensitivity range up to ISO 25600, a 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization system, 121 on-chip phase-detection points, and more. This all comes in a dustproof/splashproof/freezeproof magnesium alloy weather-sealed construction.

With this configuration this camera is 9.15 x 6 x 12.15 inches, weighs 5.4 pounds and comes with a M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO lens.

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III Black Camera Body with M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO Lens

Panasonic LUMIX S1R Full Frame Mirrorless Camera

The full-frame MOS sensor on this Panasonic camera has 47.3-Megapixel to provide a wide dynamic range and high sensitivity (25600 Max sensitivity). You can capture eight consecutive images automatically with Body I.S. (Image Stabilizer) and high-speed processing Venus Engine for a 187-megapixel equivalent (16,736 x 11,168-pixel) RAW file.

You can record video up to 4K at 60 fps and 180 fps in FHD. Additionally, you can capture extremely fast-moving subjects in slow motion along with 6K PHOTO functions and HLG photos, with JPEG and RAW file formats. You can get lenses from 24-105mm to w/70-200mm.

The camera has a rugged design that is built with a durable magnesium alloy die-cast frame sealed to help protect every seam. It is dust/splash/freeze-resistant for use under harsh conditions.

With this configuration, this camera is 10 x 10 x 8 inches, weighs 9.02 pounds, and comes with a 24-105mm F4 L-Mount S Series lens.

Panasonic LUMIX S1R Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera with 47.3MP MOS High-Resolution Sensor, 24-105mm F4 L-Mount S Series Lens

Features

As mentioned earlier cameras can get very expensive, however, some features are essential if you want to take the best pictures and videos.

Image quality: Image quality varies greatly, and not surprisingly price plays a big role. Find a camera with the best image quality your budget will allow.

Availability of lenses: Even if you don’t need many lenses at the moment, get a camera that will allow you to accept a range of interchangeable lenses.

Sensor size: The larger the surface area of the photosite, the more light it can capture. And this translates to being able to record more information. And the more information the image processor of the camera receives the better picture quality you can take.

Megapixel resolution: Megapixel count is important, but not as important as brands emphasize in a DSLR. Basically, more megapixels give you the ability to enlarge and crop pictures without individual pixels becoming visible. It also plays a role in output size. The more megapixels you have, the larger prints you can make without losing quality.

WiFi: While this feature is not essential for taking a picture, it is an important tool in today’s digital ecosystem. The ability to send your images wirelessly is valuable.

Memory card slots: The more memory card slots you have on the camera the better. Especially if you are taking high-definition images and videos.

RAW file support: RAW files have the most complete and uncompressed image data. With RAW file support, you will have more control in post-processing.

External microphone support: If you are recording videos with your camera, you don’t want to use the built-in mic. They work, but the quality is lacking. Support for an external microphone is crucial as is having a dedicated microphone for your recordings.

DSLR Cameras

A DSLR or digital single-lens reflex camera uses the same lens for framing, focusing, and taking a photograph. It has a reflex mirror inside which bounces light up into the optical viewfinder. And it is this optical viewfinder many photographers like about a DSLR camera. Moreover, this feature saves on battery life which gives it a much superior battery life than a mirrorless camera.

Additional benefits of a DSLR include more interchangeable lenses and full control.

Mirrorless Cameras

A mirrorless camera doesn’t have the mirror you find in a DSLR and it also doesn’t have an optical viewfinder. This means light goes directly into the image sensor. The benefit of a mirrorless camera is it delivers superior image quality, more creative options, and faster performance. They are also lighter than most DSLRs.

Mirrorless cameras have fast continuous shooting in most cases, and they deliver better video quality thanks to better live view autofocus. Automatic settings and 4K support are standard even in entry-level mirrorless models.

The formats for mirrorless cameras are Micro Four Thirds (MFT), APS-C sensor, and full-frame 35mm sensors.

Video Capability

Although technically a camera is for taking photographs, today’s digital cameras also record video. And when it comes to this capability you want HD, 4K, or even 8K. With these options, you can do more with the video, including getting high-quality individual images from them.

