Short for Secure Digital, SD cards are a reliable flash memory used in many different digital products. From cameras and smartphones to tablets, audio/video players, and video game consoles, SD cards have multiple applications. The best SD card for business use will depend on what you need it for, but it is fair to say there is a card out there for your use case. And this is because the technology of SD cards keeps evolving.

Since they were first introduced in 1999, the technology has evolved to now have terabyte capabilities. This is a huge leap from the 32 and 64 MB SD cards first available in the first quarter of 2000. New manufacturing processes and performance classifications now make SD cards one of the best portable storage solutions.

Take a look at the SD cards on the list to address the storage needs of your small business.

Best SD Card for Business Use

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card

Top Pick: SanDisk is the top-rated manufacturer of SD cards. The Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I card has shot speeds up to 90MB/s and transfer speeds up to 170MB/s. This allows it to shoot sequential burst mode photography, Full HD (1920×1080), and 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) video.

This also includes capturing uninterrupted video with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30). The card is temperature-proof, waterproof, shock-proof, and X-ray-proof.

The card is 0.09 x 0.94 x 1.26 inches, weighs 0.059 ounces, and comes with a lifetime limited manufacturer warranty.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card – C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, SD Card

Transcend 64GB SDHC 700S Memory Card

Runner Up: Transcend manufactures its cards with top-tier MLC NAND flash memory. This makes the brand one of the most durable and reliable SD cards in the industry. The 700S memory cards meet both the UHS-II Speed Class 3 (U3) and the UHS Video Speed Class 90 (V90) standards. This allows it to make 4K Ultra HD video recordings, with read speeds of up to 285MB/s and write speeds of up to 180MB/s.

Transcend cards are waterproof for up to 30 minutes in 1 meter of water. Additionally, they are temperature, static, X-ray, and shockproof. The company also offers exclusive RecoveRx software, a free data recovery utility.

This card is 0.94 x 0.08 x 1.26 inches, weighs 0.42 ounces, and comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Transcend 64GB SDHC 700S Memory Card UHS

PNY 512GB Elite Performance Memory Card

Best Value: The price per GB of this PNY SD card delivers value. At 512GB, the card has a sequential read speed of up to 95MB/s with Class 10, U3 rating. This is enough speed and performance for burst mode HD photography and 4K Ultra HD videography.

According to PNY, it is compatible with point and shoot cameras, DSLR cameras, standard and advanced HD-enabled video cameras, and more. The card is also magnet, shock, temperature, and waterproof.

The card is 0.08 x 1.25 x 0.94 inches and weighs 0.05 ounces.

PNY 512GB Elite Performance Class 10 U3 SDXC Flash Memory Card

Lexar Professional 2000x SDXC UHS-II Card

At 128GB this SDXC Lexar SD card delivers high-speed performance using the UHS-II technology (U3) for read transfer speed up to 2000x (300MB/s). You can capture everything from high-quality images to extended lengths 1080p full-HD, 3D, and 4K video.

It is backward compatible with UHS-I devices, and Lexar also provides an SD UHS-II reader. This ensures high-speed file transfer from the card to your computer.

This card is 0.94 x 1.25 x 0.08 inches, weighs 0.317 ounces, and comes with a limited lifetime product support for the card and 1-year limited support on the reader.

Lexar Professional 2000x 128GB SDXC UHS-II Card

Sony TOUGH-G series SDXC UHS-II Card 128GB

The 128GB TOUGH-G series SDXC UHS-II from Sony is 18X stronger than standard SD cards. In addition to its ruggedness, you get fast file transfer up to 300 MB/s and up to 299MB/s write speed. It is also UHS-II, Class 10, and U3 compliant with support for the V90 video speed class.

This card has the highest-level waterproof and dustproof because of its completely sealed monolithic structure. Another great feature is the Sony SD Scan Utility. It regularly and automatically scans your SD memory cards so you know before it reaches its limit.

This card is 1.26 x 0.94 x 0.08 inches and weighs 0,071 ounces.

Sony TOUGH-G series SDXC UHS-II Card 128GB, V90, CL10, U3, Max R300MB/S



SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card

If you want a MicroSD, the SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I is a solid option. You get up to 160MB/s read speeds and write speeds up to 90MB/s for transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos. The UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30) lets you shoot 4K UHD and Full HD videos. It is waterproof as well as temperature, shock, and X-ray proof.

This card is 0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 inches and weighs 0.16 ounces

SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter – C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD

SAMSUNG EVO Select 512GB microSDXC UHS-I U3

The EVO Select 512GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 from Samsung delivers up to 100MB/S read and 90MB/S write speeds. This includes UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10 for capturing 4K UHD and Full HD video as well as photos.

The card is also waterproof, temperature proof, X-ray proof, and magnetic proof, and it comes with a full-size adapter for use in cameras, laptops, and desktop computers.

This card is ?0.59 x 0.04 x 0.43 inches, weighs 0.352 ounces, and comes with a 10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY.

SAMSUNG EVO Select 512GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 100MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card with Adapter

The Features and Specifications of SD Cards

When you shop for an SD card you will see many specifications with acronyms and jargon to describe them. Here is a breakdown of the features and technical lingo so you can get the right SD card for your business.

Capacity: The capacity of SD cards now starts from 16GBs all the way to terabytes. It is also worth mentioning devices such cameras and smartphones have size limitations. This means they will not accept cards over the specified amount on the device.

Speed: Beyond capacity, the reading and writing speed of a card is extremely important. Especially if you are recording 4K or even 8K video. It is worth mentioning the actual read/write speeds labels on a card are not always the case. Real-world results will vary greatly depending on your device, content, and other factors.

Compatibility: If you want to optimize the functionality of your SD card you have to use a camera, card reader or other devices with the same format. This will ensure the most optimal outcome.

Reliability: While SD cards use proven technology, the discrepancy comes from the brand or manufacturer. Make sure to choose the most recognized and well-reviewed brands to ensure the safety of your data.

Durability: If you get a card from a reputable brand, your SD card should come with a long warranty. According to the SD Card Association, you will get a 10-year lifespan with most SD cards under normal use.

Types

A quick look at an SD card and you will see different acronyms and ratings. This information is crucial to get the most out of your SD card.

SD or SDSC – Secure Digital Standard Capacity: maximum of 2 GB storage

SDHC – Secure Digital High Capacity: from 2 to 32 GB of storage

SDXC – Secure Digital Extended Capacity: from 32 GB to 2 TB of storage

SDUC – Secure Digital Ultra Capacity: from 2 to 128 TB of storage

There is one more standard or type called SDIO or Secure Digital Input Output. These cards have more functionality to include wireless networking such as Bluetooth or GPS receiver, television tuning, and even fingerprint recognition.

Class Rating

The SD Association has put a system in place to standardize the speed ratings for different cards. The speed class is the absolute minimum sustained write speeds. The rating of the cards are as follows: Class 2 (minimum write speed of 2MB/s), Class 4 (4MB/s), Class 6 (6MB/s), and Class 10 (10MB/s). These are the minimum speeds or the least you can expect from each class rating.

There is also a video speed class with ratings that guarantee minimum levels of performance when you are recording video. This rating denotes the write speeds for video in MB/s. The rating is as follows: V6 – 6MB/s, V10 – 10MB/s, V30 – 30MB/s, V60 – 60MB/s, and V90 – 90MB/s.

Counterfeit Cards

There is a huge problem when it comes to counterfeit SD cards. And most of the complaints that come from consumers are because of counterfeit cards. Issues such as speed, capacity, and durability are the biggest indicators of counterfeit cards.

If you want to avoid counterfeit cards, only buy from reputable sellers. This will save you money and a lot of frustration down the road most of which come when you lose your data.

How Much Storage Do You Need?

When it comes to digital storage, it is better to have more than to need more. If your small business is not taking HD quality images and 4K or 8K videos, a 32GB SD card is more than enough. But if you are creating those types of content, you should start with 256GB and go higher. And don’t forget to get cards with the highest speed possible so you can quickly transfer your files.

