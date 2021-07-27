If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Office lighting plays a very important role in the overall efficiency of an organization. From mood to productivity, the way you light your space will in part dictate how well your company operates. And as lighting technology continues to evolve, having the best smart light bulbs for your office will play a greater role.

Smart light bulbs give your business more control over the lighting of your space. Not only that, but they are more energy-efficient and last much longer than traditional lighting. Smart light bulbs can also be integrated as part of your security system to keep your business safe. And although the initial investment in smart light bulbs is a bit more expensive, they pay off in the long run.

Here are some of the best smart light bulbs for your office you can get right now.

Best Smart Light Bulbs for Your Office

Philips Hue 476977 Smart Light Bulb

Top Pick: The Phillips Hue smart light bulbs allow you to control the lighting in your office on your mobile device or voice assistant. Using the free Hue Bluetooth app, you can control up to 50 smart lights in your office. You can also add motion sensors and smart switch accessories to better control your environment.

This is an A19 style 120-volt bulb with a color temperature of 2700 Kelvin. The bulbs are 2.4 x 2.4 x 4.2 inches and weigh 15 ounces. The bulb has 22 years or 25,000 lifetime hours.

Philips Hue 476977 Smart Light Bulb

SYLVANIA Wifi LED Smart Light Bulb

Runner Up: These bulbs are compatible with Alexa, Siri Shortcuts, and Google Home. With just voice commands you can power the lights, dim, and adjust colors. You can set schedule routines and alarms with this system and control the lights from anywhere.

?This is an A19 soft white bulb running on 120 Volts at 10.5 watts with 800 lumen. The bulbs ?are 2.36 x 2.36 x 4.33 inches and weigh 10.6 ounces. A best-in-class 3-year SYLVANIA warranty is offered by the company. The bulb has a lifetime of up to 13.7 years.

SYLVANIA Wifi LED Smart Light Bulb, 60W Equivalent, Dimmable Soft White A19, Works with Alexa and Google Home

Sengled LED Bulb with Motion Sensor

Best Value: The built-in motion sensor of this bulb provides multiple options for offices. This includes indoor or outdoor use. The sensor in this light bulb will automatically come on when it detects motion within 30 feet. And once it is lit, it stays on for 90 seconds before it goes out.

This is a PAR38 soft white bulb running on 110 Volts at 11.5 watts with 1050 lumen. The bulb is 4.76 x 4.76 x 5 inches and weighs 12.5 ounces. The bulb is rated to last 25, 000 hours, and it only uses 0.2W of energy on standby mode

Sengled LED Bulb with Motion Sensor, PAR38 Smart Security Floodlight Bulb 3000, 1050 Lumens, Waterproof for Outdoor Use



Wyze Labs WLPA19-4 Smart Wyze Bulb

The Wyze Labs bulbs connect directly to your 2.4GHz WiFi network. Once you are connected, you can automate and control your lights with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can set schedules, control a group of lights, and tune the color temperature at the right level. Add the Wyze Sense system and control your lights with motion sensors or the opening/closing of a door.

This is an A19 bulb running on 110/120 Volts at 9.5 watts with 800 lumen and color temperatures from 2700k to 6500k. The bulb is ?4.72 x 5.12 x 4.72 inches and weighs 4.6 ounces with a life expectancy of 20,000 hours.

Wyze Labs WLPA19-4 Smart Wyze Bulb



BERENNIS Smart WiFi Light Bulbs

With the BRENNIS Magic Home Pro app, you can control your LED bulbs from anywhere. This includes the 16 million colors and thousands of whites. You can dim every color in this bulb as well as control them individually or as a group.

This is an A19 multi-colored bulb running on 110 Volts at 7 watts with 700 lumen. The bulb is 2.2 x 2.2 x 4.5 inches and weighs 7.7 ounces with a life expectancy of 20,000 hours of use.

BERENNIS Smart WiFi Light Bulbs, Color Changing LED Lights, Work with Alexa Echo, Google Home, Siri, and IFTTT



Kasa Smart Light Bulb

Once you set up the Kasa app by TP-Link, you can start creating a grouping of bulbs and plugs. Use voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant to control the bulbs from anywhere. This includes dimming the bulbs from 1% all the way to 100%.

?This is an A19 white bulb running on 120 Volts at 9 watts with 800 lumen. The bulb is 2.36 x 2.36 x 4.65 inches and weighs 4.6 ounces with a life expectancy of 25,000 hours. ?

Kasa Smart Light Bulb KL110, LED Wi-Fi smart bulb works with Alexa and Google Home, A19 Dimmable, 2.4Ghz, No Hub Required

Smart Light Bulbs, Nitebird Dimmable LED Bulbs

You can control the Nitebird bulbs with Alexa and Google Assistant with voice commands. This includes turn on/off or brighten/dim your light without a hub. The app further lets you make these commands from anywhere individually or by group. When it comes to dimming the bulb, you can go from 0% to 100%.

This is an A19 white bulb with E26 fitting running on 120 Volts at 8 watts with 800 lumen. The bulb is 2.36 x 2.36 x 4.25 inches and weighs 8.8 ounces with a color temperature of 2700K. The company provides 30-Day Money-Back and 1-Year Replacement Warranty.

Smart Light Bulbs, Nitebird Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa and Google Home, 2700K Warm White 800 Lumens WiFi Light Bulbs,

Lighting Guide

Beyond getting smart bulbs for your office, you should also explore the different aspects of lighting to create the best lit environment.

Types of bulbs: LED, halogen, and compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) are all available as lighting options.

LED, halogen, and compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) are all available as lighting options. Saving energy: Choosing the right bulbs and installing motion sensor lights, timers, and dimmers are all ways you can save energy.

Choosing the right bulbs and installing motion sensor lights, timers, and dimmers are all ways you can save energy. Lux value: This is the amount of intensity a light hits a surface. One lux value has the same illumination of a one-meter square surface that is one meter away from a single candle. In an office setting, a light source should have at least a 500-lux value.

This is the amount of intensity a light hits a surface. One lux value has the same illumination of a one-meter square surface that is one meter away from a single candle. In an office setting, a light source should have at least a 500-lux value. LED versus fluorescent lights : While fluorescent light has been the traditional office lighting, they are quickly losing favor. The technology LED provides lasts longer, has better options, and doesn’t use excess energy in the form of infrared radiation. Cost is the one drawback of LEDs, but they last longer so they will pay for themselves many times over.

: While fluorescent light has been the traditional office lighting, they are quickly losing favor. The technology LED provides lasts longer, has better options, and doesn’t use excess energy in the form of infrared radiation. Cost is the one drawback of LEDs, but they last longer so they will pay for themselves many times over. Floor lighting: This may not be an option for many offices. However, it is another way to give your employees more control over their lighting.

This may not be an option for many offices. However, it is another way to give your employees more control over their lighting. Lighting control system: Whether it is for the whole office or individual stations, this is a great idea. You can save energy and create a custom lighting condition with lighting control systems. And smart light bulbs make this much easier.

Whether it is for the whole office or individual stations, this is a great idea. You can save energy and create a custom lighting condition with lighting control systems. And smart light bulbs make this much easier. Fixing broken lights: When a bulb is out or not working properly, make sure to change or fix it as soon as possible. Whether it is making sounds. flickering, or simply out it is an annoyance your employees shouldn’t have to deal with.

Employee Feedback

At the end of the day, you want the best smart light bulbs for your office to keep your employees happy. And one of the best ways you can do this is by asking for employee feedback on the current lighting you have in place. Ask whether they are comfortable, experiencing any discomfort and if the lighting is conducive to them working efficiently.

It is also advisable to ask your employees before you install your office lighting system. This of course is not always possible. But the goal is to keep the doors of conversation open regarding the comfort of your employees. Whether it is office lighting or another issue, this is a great idea for the long-term success of any organization.

Importance of Good Office Lighting

The type of light you install in your office will affect the mood and the overall health of your employees. And if their mood and health are not optimal, neither will their productivity. Quality lighting also affects the overall environment of the office or space.

The key to having the right lighting in your office is to find a harmonious balance. You don’t want it to be so bright it is hard to look at. On the other side, you don’t want it so faint your staff has a hard time reading documents.

The recommended lighting is to simulate the light that is outside or come as close as possible. Light bulbs with a color temperature between 5000K and 7000K come close to natural light. The key is to have different types of lighting, such as a desk and floor lamps as well as overhead lights. And of course, the bulbs you use will in the end play a more important role.

Color and Temperature

The function of your office space will determine the color and temperature of the lighting. With smart lights, you can control these features. Ideally, you should have brighter and cooler lights in the morning. This will keep your staff alert so they can better concentrate on their tasks. However, as the day progresses, warmer lighting will allow them to wind down.

Positioning Your Light

Just as important as your light bulbs is where you position your light. If the only options you have are overhead ceiling lights, good light bulbs will play an even more important role. However, if you have other placement options, you can arrange them to diffuse or correct the other lights.

Another way to overcome the challenges of badly placed lighting is to use smart light bulbs for your office. With these light bulbs, you can give individual office workers control over the light that is above or closest to them. This way they can either dim or brighten the light as they see fit for themselves.

Lighting Regulations

There are lighting regulations instituted by local and national governmental agencies around the world. Before you open your business for the first time, find out what they are for your industry. There are regulations for offices, open spaces, restrooms, dining areas, etc.

In most cases, regulation installations are already in place with the building, but it never hurts to double-check. In addition to the types of lights, there are now energy regulations. So, you must make sure the bulbs you install meet the energy standards that are in place.

In the U.S. you can go on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or OSHA site to find out more. You can also check with your local government agencies for additional information.

