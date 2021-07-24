10 Community Tips for Building a Quality Small Business Website

A quality website can go a long way toward communicating your brand message with customers. Whether you run a local business or luxury brand, there are a few key elements you must consider when designing your site. Learn key tips from members of the online small business community below.

Use the Golden Ratio in Web Design

Web design is an art, but it’s also a science. The golden ratio can help you ensure your website directs visitors’ eyes where you want them. Learn more about it in this Pixel Productions post. Then head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Perform Keyword Research

Keywords are an essential part of every website, since they can help relevant visitors find your site. Before adding keywords, research the topics that are most relevant to your target customers. John Jantsch details the process in this Duct Tape Marketing post.

Create Website Popups Your Visitors Will Appreciate

Pop-ups aren’t exactly popular among website visitors. But there are ways to make them a bit more appealing. In this Content Marketing Institute post, Evian Gutman goes over the principles you need to know if you plan on including pop-up ads.

Learn About WordPress from These Statistics

WordPress is one of the top platforms for building quality websites. There’s so much to learn about WordPress sites, which you can learn from these statistics from Matt Moran of Blogging Wizard. BizSugar members also chimed in on the post here.

Attract Consumers to Your Luxury Brand

If you want to build a luxury brand, your website should be a big part of your messaging strategy. So it’s important to keep your luxury customers in mind when designing it. Get tips in this Small Biz Daily post by Mark Hook.

Build Back Customer Loyalty

Many local businesses are struggling to bring customers back after COVID-19 closures. But it is possible to foster the loyalty you and your customers once enjoyed. Read this Bright Local post by Raul Galera for details.

Keep Customers Connected and Coming Back

Your website isn’t just a tool for attracting new customers. It can also help you foster deeper connections with existing ones. To attain this goal, read the tips in this Marketing Land post by Cynthia Ramsaran.

Consider Your Biggest Cybersecurity Threats

Online security is a must for protecting your website and other online assets. And different types of sites face different threats. Becca Williams details some of them in this Smallbiztechnology.com post.

Use These Visual Content Marketing Trends

Visuals can be a huge part of your website — especially when it comes to your content. If you’re ready to improve your web content this year, check out the visual trends in this Search Engine Journal post by Julia McCoy.

Boost Engagement with These Marketing Tactics

Once you have a quality website in place, it only garners results if people actually engage with it. If you’re looking to increase engagement on your site and other online assets, learn from the tips in this Biz Epic post by Ivan Widjaya.

