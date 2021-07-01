If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you have a car that does not have an integrated and built-in system, you will need a cell phone car mount. With the right car mount, you can make calls, get directions, and use the voice assistant hands-free.

In addition to providing these features, cell phone car mounts also help you drive safely without distractions. By simply and quickly glancing at your phone on the mount, you can look at the screen and carry on a conversation safely.

Here are the top cell phone car mounts you can get right now.

Best Cell Phone Car Mount

iOttie Easy One Touch Cell Phone Car Mount

Top Pick: This is a cellphone car mount that can fit on either your dashboard or windshield. The iOttie is compatible with a number of cellphones, including iPhone, Samsung, Moto, and Nokia.

It has a patented easy one touch mechanism that allows quick one hand open and close operation. There is a telescopic arm that extends from 4 – 6.5 inch and pivots on 225-degree arc for a variety of optimal positions. This unit has a strong suction dashboard disc and reusable suction cup combo.

The bottom foot mount cradle can be adjusted side to side, up and down, or removed to hold smartphones and cases of all sizes. As a bonus iOttie offers a DriveSmarter app with a GPS location system to help you find the location of where you last parked. The iOttie comes in at 3 x 5 x 9 inches and weighs 3.2 ounces.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash and Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder

Buy on Amazon

VICSEED Cell Phone Car Phone Mount

Runner Up: VICSEED offers a three-in-one universal cell phone car mount. This unit is made with Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and it can be mounted to your dashboard, windshield or vent. It is also covered with a thick layer of silicone that will ensure your mobile device is safe from wear and tear leaving no scratches on your cell phone.

It comes with an extra-strong suction cup with a sticky gel pad to help it stick securely on the dashboard or other flat surfaces. This mount has a telescopic arm that extends from 4.84 to 9.05 inches and can pivot up or down for a variety of angles which optimizes viewing capabilities.

It also features a flexible ball joint with 360° rotation that provides unlimited viewing angles to position your cell phone. For ease of use, it has a one-button release system that enables you to lock or release your phone with just one hand operation. This unit is 3.94 x 3.15 x 1.18 inches and weighs 11.6 ounces. And fits all mobile phones between 4 to 7 inches in width and most thick cases.

VICSEED Car Phone Mount, Thick Case and Big Phone Friendly, Long Arm Suction Cup Phone Holder

Buy on Amazon

TORRAS Cell Phone Car Mount

Best Value: TORRAS offers an ultra-durable universal cell phone car mount with military-grade sturdiness. Its suction cup can withstand temperatures from -4°F to 203°F when stuck to your car dash or windshield. The depth of the holder’s sidearms are up to 0.84″, this can accommodate 99% of phones with cases.

It has a simple one-button release function and clamps you can use with only one hand. This cell phone car mount can be placed on the dashboard, windshield, and air vents. Its enhanced vent clip lets you screw the nut to fix the clamp freely for a snug fit.

You get one enhanced suction cup, one sticky pad, one strong air vent clip and a support card. It is 9.08 x 2.55 x 4.65 inches and weighs just 8 ounces.

TORRAS Cell Phone Holder for Car, Universal Car Phone Mount Dashboard

Buy on Amazon

Miracase Universal Cell Phone Car Mount

This car phone mount from Miracase is an air vent phone holder and is compatible with phones between 2 .1 and 4.05 inches wide, It comes with a vent clip holder and features a quick-release button and adjustable arms to remove your cell phone.

It offers a one-hand operation, a quick-release button, and adjustable clamp arms. It has a 360-degree rotatable head to provide multiple viewing angles. You also have an option for your cell phone that includes horizontal, vertical, and other orientations. This mount is 15.9 x 7.9 x 1 inches and weighs just 0.64 ounces.

Air Vent Phone Holder for Car, Miracase Universal Vehicle Cell Phone Mount Cradle

Buy on Amazon

VANMASS Universal Cell Phone Car Mount

VANMASS’ car phone mount offers a sticky suction cup and a steel-cored vent clip. It can withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -40 ? to 194?. It comes with a strong suction cup that can bear up to 44lbs guaranteeing reliable support for your cell phone.

You can easily fit your phone into the clamp arm (which ranges from 2.2-3.8 inches) in seconds. This is made possible by its handy screw on the gear where you only need to adjust the width of the clamp to hold your phone. The bottom tray of the phone holder is divided into two bars that are widely spaced so a charger can easily fit between those bottom bars.

In addition to its suction cup, it also uses a sticky dash pad to further secure the phone holder onto surfaces. It comes with a cradle depth of 0.7 inches that can accommodate thick cases and most cell phone models. It is 3.46 x 2.95 x 5.75 inches and weighs 8.2 ounces.

VANMASS Universal Car Phone Mount, Upgraded Handsfree Stand

Buy on Amazon

Lamicall Car Vent Cell Phone Mount

Lamicall offers a car vent cell phone mount that can accommodate cellphones ranging from 4.7 to 6.5 inches. It comes with vent clips on the back to hold your phone in place. A retractable phone clamp helps hold cell phones securely and prevents them from falling off while driving.

The adjustable angles allow you to set your phone vertically or horizontally. And offers a 360-degree rotation that allows you to rotate your cell phone as well as change the orientation from landscape to portrait viewing. It is 4 x 3.5 x 1.2 inches and weighs 0.035 ounces.

Lamicall Car Vent Phone Mount – Air Vent Clip Holder, Universal Stand Hands-Free Cradle

Buy on Amazon

Belkin F7U017bt Universal Cell Phone Car Vent Mount

This cell phone car mount fits on your car’s air vent without adhesion or suction. It comes with 180 degrees swiveling design so you can view your phone on landscape or portrait orientation.

Thanks to its low-profile design it works well with most car vents. The cable holder is situated behind the mount for comfortable wire management. The oversized clamp arms and firm rubber padding give your phone an excellent grip, prevents scratches, and withstand vibrations. This unit is compatible with most smartphones with screen sizes up to 5.5 inches. It is 3.1 x 2.2 x 1.1 inches and weighs 1.28 ounces.

Belkin F7U017bt Universal Car Vent Mount For Smartphones Up To 5.5 inches



Buy on Amazon

What to Look for in a Cell Phone Car Mount

There are many options available when shopping for a cell phone car mount. However, here are some essential features to look for when you are ready to buy one.

Cushioning: An ideal cellphone car mount should offer cushioning for your cell phone to prevent scratches for your cell phone as well as your dashboard or vent.

An ideal cellphone car mount should offer cushioning for your cell phone to prevent scratches for your cell phone as well as your dashboard or vent. Versatility: Your cell phone car mount should not only help secure your cellphone but also be able to secure cellphones with thick cases, battery cases and ring cases. You should pick a phone mount that can securely hold your phone in place.

Your cell phone car mount should not only help secure your cellphone but also be able to secure cellphones with thick cases, battery cases and ring cases. You should pick a phone mount that can securely hold your phone in place. Clip-On vs. Suction: Cell phone car mounts can attach to the air conditioner vent, the windshield, the roof, or the car’s dashboard. A clip-on car mount is easy to latch on and detach from your car’s vent. While a suction pad cell phone car mount uses suction to latch on your dashboard, car roof or windshield.

Cell phone car mounts can attach to the air conditioner vent, the windshield, the roof, or the car’s dashboard. A clip-on car mount is easy to latch on and detach from your car’s vent. While a suction pad cell phone car mount uses suction to latch on your dashboard, car roof or windshield. Offer Easy Charging: You should choose a cell phone car mount that allows for hassle-free charging. Cell phone holders that conceal the charging plug might not serve this purpose. A good option is phone holders that come with permanent charging cables.

You should choose a cell phone car mount that allows for hassle-free charging. Cell phone holders that conceal the charging plug might not serve this purpose. A good option is phone holders that come with permanent charging cables. Material: look for cell phone car mounts that are made from sturdy material that can withstand frequent use and driving over rough terrain. Also, look for mounts that can withstand extremely hot or cold weather conditions without losing the suction capabilities.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: